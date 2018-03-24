Almand: The 80-percent rules

If you look at the plethora of books produced over the past 20-plus years related to nutrition and diet, the level of information generated is staggering. To try and wade through the different methodologies being presented and then compare/contrast those same systems can be formidable.
So, how do I process when discussing this subject with a client?
The basics
When it comes to physical fitness, my approach has always been to stay with the fundamentals. Keep it simple and direct. No need to get into the “weeds.” Too much information only serves to confuse the issue. I go back to the basics that everyone can agree on. I take the same philosophy into the food discussion. So, let’s start listing what I look at as foundational nutrition protocols.
•Don’t eat late at night: If you eat your biggest meal close to your bedtime, you just kissed losing weight goodbye. Your metabolic rate drops to its lowest level when you go into sleep mode. Your body won’t burn up the fuel you just consumed but, instead, store it for later use in the form of fat.
Back to nature
•Eat more whole foods: One advantage we Baby Boomers had over the generations that followed was that we customarily had home-cooked meals. The fast-food tsunami missed most of us in our formative years. Back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, we were actually eating organic before “organic” was cool.
•Limit fast-food consumption: Stopping at McDonald’s, Wendy’s or Taco Bell should be a sometime event, not a lifestyle. Yes, I will get a Whopper Junior or Hardee’s on occasion but I have earned the right to have a guilty pleasure because 90 percent of the food I consume has been prepared at home.
•Eliminate white flour/white sugar: White flour (enriched or bleached) has had the nutrients stripped from it during the processing cycle. Sugar is a simple carbohydrate that seems to be in everything we eat. Both will spike your insulin production. They are both just bad actors.
Particularly in the beginning, when you are just starting this journey to lose weight and get healthier, eliminating bread, pasta, pastries, cakes, cookies, etc. is critical to your success. There are books written solely about how negative sugar is to our bodies, especially with the levels presently consumed by the population.
Nix the sodas
•Stop the sodas: “Americans consume close to 50 billion liters of soda per year, which equates to about 216 liters, or about 57 gallons per person.” Every time I turn around, there is another article extolling the detrimental effects of sodas, with the leading objection being they are loaded with sugar.
Now, if you think you have sidestepped the problem by buying diet or sugar-free drinks (not just sodas), you have just gone down the rabbit hole big time. These drinks are very undesirable for your long-term health. Why? Because the sugar replacements, aspartame and its many variations, do harm to your body. The food industry decided that their chemistry solutions were the equal to Mother Nature. To that end, they have failed miserably (please google it).
Get educated
•Read labels: Anything that comes in a bag, a box or a can will have a nutrition label. Take the time to read them. Educate yourself about what’s in these foods. Understand how much sugar, salt and trans-fats are in each item you are purchasing.
Simple but effective
•Chew your food: You are often in a hurry to finish your meal. I’m guilty of this sometimes myself. You tend to take larger bites and not completely break down the food by chewing properly. What is the result?
As this layman understands it, there are two digestive processes. The enzymes in your saliva commence the first step in assimilation. Rushing through your meal means you are short-circuiting this initial system and swallowing food that has not been broken down as effectively.
The result: The stomach, the second phase of the digestive process, now has to work overtime to optimally break down the fats, carbs and protein so we can absorb all the nutrients our body needs before exiting the system.
Here’s the real bonus. When you slow down the intake of each meal, the nervous system in your stomach (yes, it has a separate nervous system from the brain), has time to communicate to your brain that food is being consumed, by setting off that feeling of fullness. That response mechanism takes about 20 minutes to activate.
How many of us “wolf down” a meal, either because we have a short lunch break or we just don’t think about it to begin with? Studies show that you could possibly reduce your calorie intake by as much as 20 percent just by taking the time to enjoy your meal.
Foundational
principles
Now for two more principles that, while not specifically related to food intake, are essential to making the whole process work at its ultimate.
•Hydrate: Keeping yourself hydrated aids in digestion. Also, when you have hunger pangs, drinking 20 ounces of water first can eliminate your desire to snack. In addition, hydrating helps increase energy levels, may lower blood pressure and aids in detoxing (this is by no means the complete list).
•Sleep: Getting a good night’s sleep can have a positive effect on your hormonal system, stimulating leptin, a hormone that tells you that you are feeling full. Lack of proper sleep stimulates ghrelin, a hormone that triggers hunger. Here too, the list of positives for a good night’s sleep goes far beyond the nutrition equation.
Why designate as
80-percent rules?
When you follow the basics outlined in this column, it is my contention that you have established a nutrition plan that covers, at the very least, 80 percent of what you need to do. Specifically addressing which food groups to focus on, tracking what you eat and how much, hiring a nutritionist etc. will push you across the finish line.
What I want to achieve with this column is to address the basics, the essential first steps to support you reaching your goals.
Hopefully they make sense. Now it’s up to you.
Good luck and good health!
