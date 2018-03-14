Baseball: Wildcats shut out North Oconee, move to 10-1

The Apalachee baseball team’s win streak now stands at nine games.
Hunter Parks threw a complete-game shutout, and DJ Smith and Hunter Linhart went deep as the Wildcats defeated North Oconee 7-0 in a home non-region contest Monday.
The win brings the Wildcats (10-1) just three wins shy of the single-season school record, set in 2012 when they went 13-12 (the only winning season in program history).
Parks, a sophomore right-hander was stellar Monday, scattering just four hits over seven innings while walking two and striking out four. He was also efficient, needing just 91 pitches to complete the shutout.
Apalachee gave Parks all the run support he would need early as Smith led off the bottom of the first with a home run. The Wildcats added two more in the second on a two-run single by Jarrett Wallace that plated Ryan Crocker and Joey Salvaggio.
Linhart led off the fifth with a homer to left that made it 4-0, and the Wildcats scratched across three more in the sixth to break the game open. Dawson Matherly and Alex Cook had RBI doubles in the inning, and Linhart hit a run-scoring single.
Apalachee also picked up a 15-2 win over Johnson at Cool Ray Field on Saturday. Linhart had a pair of triples and drove in five runs while Smith added a triple in the rout.
The Wildcats scored early and often, plating three runs in the first, three in the second and exploding for seven in the third. Smith led off the bottom of the first with a walk and moved to second when Wallace was hit by a pitch before Linhart hit his first three-bagger. Linhart came home later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Chase Chancey.
After Johnson scored a pair of runs in the top of the second to cut into the lead, the Wildcats came back with three of their own in the bottom of the frame. They broke it open in the third with a two-out explosion — thanks to an RBI single by Smith, bases-clearing triple by Linhart, and run-scoring singles by Matherly, Parker Miller and Crocker.
Wallace worked the first three innings on the mound, allowing two runs on just two hits while issuing four free passes and fanning one. Miller pitched the final two innings without giving up a hit and struck out five while walking one.
Apalachee was scheduled to visit Oconee County on Wednesday afternoon and will return to action Friday when it hosts Central Gwinnett for Senior Night.
The Wildcats will open GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play Monday at Habersham Central in the first game of a three-game series set for next week.
