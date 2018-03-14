Track and Field: Apalachee teams win home tri-meet over Johnson, Walnut Grove

The Apalachee girls track and field team won 12 of 16 events and the Wildcat boys won nine events, as both teams easily won a home tri-meet March 8 against Walnut Grove and Johnson on a cold and blustery afternoon.
On the girls side, Tahlia Ferguson won or had a hand in winning three events, finishing first in the 100-meter dash (13.14 seconds), 200-meter dash (27.73 seconds) and taking the first leg in Apalachee’s winning time in the 4x100-meter relay along with Kelsey Knox, Samira Barnett and Sierra Barnett (51.98 seconds).
Destiny Gibbs picked up a win in the 400-meter run (1:05.48), followed by Samira Barnett, while Knox finished second in both the 100- and 200-meter runs.
Dayshabel Bello-Cabrera won the 800-meter run (2:46.67), while Chelsea Nunez-Paredes finished third in the event and Dasia Mason finished third in the 200-meter run.
Joanna Gross picked up wins in both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles (19.76 seconds and 53.02 seconds), while Sierra Barnett finished second in the 100-meter hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay team of Samira Barnett, Gibbs, Sierra Barnett and Gross finished second.
Also in distance running, Molly Silva was second in the 1,600-meter run (6:18.29) while Jade Pinella took second in the 3,200-meter run (14:45.25).
In field events, Nakia Hooks won both the shot put (34 feet, 7 inches) and discus (73 feet, 8 inches).
Maya Mason took first in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), followed by Samira Barnett; Cassidy Hunter won the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches), followed by Amelia Hendricks (7 feet); and Aniah Wooten won the triple jump (31 feet, 1 inch), followed by Morgan Turner and Kat Braner.
Gross finished second in the long jump while Sierra Barnett took third.
Apalachee finished with 100.5 points, ahead of Walnut Grove (33.5) and Johnson (22).
That was also the order of finish on the boys side as the Wildcats scored 82 points, followed by Walnut Grove (62.5) and Johnson (20.5).
AJ Millbrooks won the 200-meter dash (24.32 seconds) and took second in the 100-meter dash (11.86), while Kevin Haley, Jr. won the 400-meter dash (54.42), followed by Tauheed Ferguson and Adarius Andrews. Ferguson also finished second in the 200-meter dash while Haley took third in the event. The 4x100-meter relay team of Millbrooks, Ferguson, Haley and Leshon Richardson won with a time of 45.46 seconds, while the 4x400-meter relay team of Ferguson, Haley, Justin Williford and Andrews finished second.
Nick Rodriguez also had a strong day, finishing first in the 110-meter hurdles (17.91 seconds) and second in the 300-meter hurdles (47.88).
The Wildcats had strong showings in the field events. Harry Malik Wiggins picked up another win in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), followed by Adarius Andrews (5 feet, 6 inches).
Brock Keadle won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches), followed by Will Garland.
Shaan Cook triumphed in the long jump (19 feet, 5.5 inches), followed by Tyrik Sims, while Andrews won the triple jump (39 feet, 4.5 inches) and was followed by Peyton Ferro and Jerred Wyrick.
Kenny Tobiasz took first in the discus (116 feet, 11 inches) and was followed by Diego Bandeira, while Donovan Culp took second in the shot put (39 feet, 5.5 inches) and Cody Tobiasz placed third.
Apalachee returns to action 4 p.m. Thursday for a quad-meet at Jackson County.
