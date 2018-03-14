Winder-Barrow’s Logan Cash won the boys shot put and discus while Ticia King triumphed in the girls pole vault competition and Kiona Lindsey won the girls shot put contest Saturday at the Tiger Creek Classic at Archer High School.
Cash, who continued his strong early-season showing in both events, threw 49 feet in the shot put, besting Tucker’s Derek McClendon (44 feet, 11 inches) and won the discus with a throw of 153 feet, 5 inches, topping Archer’s Curtis Hill (128 feet).
In other boys events, Jaidon Turner finished second in the long jump (20 feet, 8.5 inches), while Lamonta Mack took fourth in the event (20 feet). Mack also finished fourth in the triple jump (39 feet, 5.5 inches).
Brian Dudley finished fourth in the pole vault (12 feet) and was followed in fifth by teammate Aaron Fields (9 feet, 6 inches). The 4x800-meter relay team of Djangmah Narhmartey, Isais Mendieta, Jacob Sweatt and Jake Martinez also finished fourth (9:10.27).
On the girls side, Winder-Barrow claimed the top three places in the pole vault. King (10 feet) won a judgement call over teammate Breanna McNamara (10 feet), while Brianna Bailey (9 feet) finished third. Lindsey took first in the shot put with a distance of 32 feet, 1 inch and fourth in the discus (69 feet, 7 inches).
Brianna Hood took third in the 100-meter dash (13.09 seconds) and was part of the 4x100-meter relay team with Michaela Carter, Kacey Sterling and Keonna Hamler that finished fifth.
Gabby Sterling took fourth in the triple jump (29 feet, 9.5 inches).
Both Winder-Barrow teams placed fourth overall. They will return to action Saturday for the Flowery Branch Invite at Flowery Branch High School.
