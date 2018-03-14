Soccer: Lady Wildcats use strong second half for region win over Lanier

The Apalachee High School Lady Wildcats soccer team returned to the field Friday night looking to get back on track in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA.
Sophomore Erin Allen’s goal with 3:48 remaining proved to be the difference as the Lady Wildcats rallied to defeat visiting Lanier High School.
“We didn’t look very good in the first half,” said AHS coach Scott Bates. “Part of that was us and part of it was them. We did play better in the second half after adjusting our game plan.”
Bates credited Lady Wildcat assistant coach Paul Thornton for helping with the second half adjustments.
Trailing 1-0, Apalachee (6-1-1 overall, 3-1 in region play) evened the score on a goal by Keiry Bonilla with just over 30 minutes remaining.
Bonilla successfully converted a tough opportunity against what had been a solid Lady Longhorn defense.
Bonilla just missed giving the Lady Wildcats the lead with 22:42 remaining as her attempt on goal sailed over the net.
AHS played more on Lanier’s end of the field in the second half than it did in the first.
“All region matches are so important,” Bates said. “Most of our remaining games are against region teams. We will see Lanier again so it was important to get this game. We know it will be tough when we see them again.
“Lanier was undefeated in region coming into tonight so getting this win was really big for us.”
Lanier (6-2-1 overall, 2-1 in region) broke the scoreless tie by getting on the board with a breakaway goal with 14:14 mark of the first half. That lead held up until halftime.
Apalachee’s Emily Brooks helped keep the match close in the first 40 minutes with strong defensive play in goal, including five saves.
Brooks continued to play well in the second half blanking the Lady Longhorns.
Prior to Friday, the Lady Wildcats lost a close region match to Dacula 1-0 on March 6. Apalachee also beat Habersham Central, 1-0, Tuesday and will host county and region rival Winder-Barrow High School on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
