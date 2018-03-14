Soccer: Winder-Barrow boys outlast Habersham Central in penalty kicks

Even after the departure of a talented four-year starter in goal, Winder-Barrow boys soccer coach Levi Karas wasn’t worried about a drop-off at the position entering this season.
Senior keeper Carter Barron showed why Friday night, coming up with a pair of big saves during a penalty kick session as the Bulldoggs held off Habersham Central 3-1 in PKs to earn a 3-2 victory in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA matchup.
Habersham went first during the penalty kick period and its first attempt went wide left. Brandon Diaz made his shot for the Bulldoggs, and after the Raiders made their second kick, Efrain Alvarado put Winder-Barrow back in front, setting the stage for Barron’s heroics.
The Bulldogg keeper stopped Habersham’s third shot, and after Will Beeland extended the Bulldoggs’ lead to 3-1, Barron dove to his left on the Raiders’ fourth shot and snuffed it out to seal the victory.
Barron was mobbed by his teammates and coaches at the net, and the party spilled over to the track at W. Clair Harris Stadium as the Bulldoggs ran over to salute the home crowd.
It was an emotional win for the Bulldoggs (4-4-1, 1-3 in region play), who fell behind a goal on a free kick in the first five-minute overtime period and were forced to play down a man after Seth McKee was issued a red card during a scrum. But with only 30 seconds left in the same period, James Faur took a free kick, and after the ball was batted around the net a couple times, freshman midfielder Will Perry collected it and drilled it past the Habersham keeper to tie the match.
It was also a crucial win for Winder-Barrow, which had dropped its first two region matches and was in big need of a win heading into Tuesday’s contest with the region frontrunner Red Elephants, which the Bulldoggs dropped 2-1.
Winder-Barrow will return to action Friday when they visit crosstown rival Apalachee at 7:30 p.m. for another region contest.
See more in the March 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Soccer: Winder-Barrow boys outlast Habersham Central in penalty kicks
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry