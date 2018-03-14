Softball: Bethlehem Christian opens with blowout win as program relaunches

For the first time since 2013, Bethlehem Christian Academy is fielding a varsity softball team and the Knights got the 2018 season off to a resounding start Thursday, pounding out 15 hits in a 19-4 blowout over Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch.
The Knights scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning and four more in the second to coast to the four-inning, run rule-shortened victory.
Lindzie Owen went 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run, double, walk and two RBIs, while Olivia Morgan had a pair of hits, including an inside-the-parker of her own, and drove in three runs. Clancy Borbeau and Kaleigh Roseland had three hits apiece to aid in the offensive onslaught.
Owens walked to lead off the top of the first and eventually came around to score after stealing home. Borbeau doubled Hannah Still home, and Roseland followed with an RBI triple to make it 3-0.
The Knights put more runs on the board on an RBI single by Mycah Baker and an RBI double by Anna Foil.
Later in the inning, Morgan and Owen hit the back-to-back inside-the-parkers, and an RBI single by Roseland made it 10-0.
BCA scored four more runs in the second, thanks to RBI singles by Morgan and Owen, and five more in the fourth courtesy of RBI singles by Still, Borbeau, Roseland, and Baker and a passed ball.
Borbeau picked up the win in the circle for the Knights, pitching all four innings and allowing the four runs on six hits, walking two and striking out six.
While Bethlehem Christian is part of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA), coach Michael Clarke’s team is competing this season in the Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association, which offers softball in the spring.
The school opted to compete in the spring league in part because it did not want to siphon players off from volleyball in the fall, Clarke said.
The Knights may opt to compete in GICAA again in 2019 but plan to eventually transition to fall GISA softball, which would also allow for crossover games with GHSA opponents.
