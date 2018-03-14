Football: Dudley eager to join Winder-Barrow

The unofficial “retirement” from being a head football coach didn’t last long for Ed Dudley.
After spending the last two seasons as offensive coordinator at Wesleyan, the fire started burning again for Dudley, who racked up 193 wins at four schools from 1992-2015. And when the job came open at Winder-Barrow last month following the departure of Heath Webb for Gainesville, the veteran thought it was the perfect opportunity.
“The community is great and it’s a great location,” said Dudley, 55, who was hired last week to take over for the Bulldoggs. “I wanted to have another chance to have my hands on all aspects of a program and sit in that head coach’s seat one more time. I ‘super-duper’ enjoyed my time at Wesleyan and learned some things from Coach (Franklin) Pridgen that I think I can pass along at Winder-Barrow.”
Dudley was one of 35-40 applicants for the job and among a handful of external and internal candidates who were interviewed, Winder-Barrow athletic director Rob McFerrin said. Dudley’s resume, which includes a 193-87 record, 18 state playoff appearances and seven region championships as a head coach, undoubtedly stood out to McFerrin and principal Al Darby.
He won 25 games in three years at Buford and then spent 14 seasons at Walton, where he won five region titles and led the Raiders to the state semifinals in 2004 and 2007. Some of Dudley’s best seasons came during a five-year run at Ware County from 2009-2013, where the Gators made four quarterfinal trips and were state runners-up in GHSA Class AAAAA in 2012. He took Carrollton to the second round of the playoffs in 2015 before stepping down.
Dudley said that run of success was shaped by his early coaching years as an assistant.
The 1980 St. Pius X graduate began his career in the mid-80s at Clarke Central under Georgia high school coaching legend Billy Henderson, from whom Dudley quipped that he got his “master’s degree in football coaching.”
Other stops prior to his head coaching career included Statesboro under Henderson’s son-in-law Steve Brooks, Darlington under Jerry Sharp and Carrollton under Ben Scott.
“I’ve worked for some great head coaches over the years,” Dudley said, “and now that I’m at kind of at the back end of my career, I want to try to pass along some of those same lessons I learned from them to the younger coaches I work with now.”
See the full story in the March 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Dudley eager to join Winder-Barrow
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry