Terrell: Is higher education failing us?

Remember your college days?
The days where it was your responsibility to get to class, to turn in assignments, to find your way?
Do you remember your professors, the ones that really challenged you?
There were the professors that listened to you, shot holes in your interpretations, left red marks on your papers, challenged you to read deeper, and then to respect the other person’s interpretation.
Something has changed on our college and university campuses.
I don’t think we realized what had happened until after the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.
His election brought forth loud gasps and intense banshee wailings across the “Motherland.”
The echoes abound today.
The new theme for our colleges and universities today appears to focus on the fact that disagreement is not allowed.
Students and professors have taken a stand and added new 11th and 12th commandments.
The 11th commandment is “Thou shalt not disagree with what I think or say.”
The 12th commandment simply denies the right of anyone that does disagree with an opportunity to publicly express the denial.
An article on the internet attributed to Robby Soave said, “In the wake of the (presidential) election, many college students at elite colleges and universities have come down with serious cases of PTSD: President Trump Stress Disorder.”
After the election, campuses allowed students to hold cry-ins, provided safe places to hide and ponder their thoughts, and gave puppies and kittens to students who were having a hard time accepting the election results.
Some campuses provided crayons and coloring books, legos and play dough to help the students relieve the stress of the election.
Since then, free speech has been locked away on many of our campuses of higher learning.
Left-leaning speakers and programs have taken center stage and conservative voices have been stifled.
The one time program of progression, that of preparing students to live and work in the real world, seems to have been put in a file folder and locked away from the “alleged evils” of free speech, compassion, open-mindedness, empathy and independence.
Students seem to be leaving the college campus today with the idea that everyone should think like them and do as they do.
And, if they don’t, there exists the need to punish those who express a different viewpoint.
They do not appear to be ready to tackle the challenges of a world that differs from their political thought or their religious preferences.
They need to understand that it’s OK for people to disagree with their mindset.
The world is not black and white or limited to a sentence of six words and closed with a period.
Soave also added, “Colleges need to stop shielding them (students) from ideas that offend their liberal sensibilities. They have to stop pretending that shutting down a discussion is the same as winning an argument. Silence is not persuasion.”
Students have taken the position that if they force a speaker to cancel a speech or shout a speaker or program down, then they have won the argument.
That position has been taken on too many campuses in the past few years with the higher education tenants and staff allowing it to continue.
Students have shut down the right of democratic speech and debate, yet they claim it is their right under the free speech doctrine.
For many of us, that simply reeks of censorship and we know very well from history how censorship destroys civilizations.
We would like to think that college and university officials are well-educated in the ways of the world and have the ability to determine the best approach to teach our future generations.
That is an unfortunate and dangerous assumption. Shame on us!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
