England: Georgia House passes FY2019 budget

A year ago this week, the Georgia House of Representatives unanimously approved a resolution creating the House Rural Development Council.
In appointing Rep. Jay Powell (R-Camilla) and me as co-chairs, Speaker David Ralston made it clear he didn’t want this to be just another study group. He wanted us to bring back to the House specific recommendations for boosting rural educational opportunities, infrastructure, access to health care and economic development.
Last Friday, when the House overwhelmingly passed the FY2019 Appropriations Act, we began seeing the fruit of our efforts. All total, the state in the fiscal year starting July 1 will spend about $44 million for new or expanded rural programs. Among them are:
•Creation of the Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovations: $1,717,100.
•Promotion of rural economic development opportunities and to recruit, retain and expand business in rural communities: $738,828.
•Marketing of Georgia agriculture products: $325,000.
•Establishment of the new position of Deputy Commissioner for Rural Development within the Georgia Department of Economic Development: $255,871.
•A Downtown Development attorney to help small communities obtain redevelopment grants: $130,000.
•Turnaround Schools Rural Character Grants at the lowest performing schools in rural Georgia: $227,570.
•The purchase and staffing of a mobile audiology clinic to provide care to children in rural Georgia: $642,500 — plus the creation of the Rural Health Systems Innovation Center; funding of two rural surgical fellowships at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital; a statewide residency recruitment fair for rural medical facilities; insurance premium assistance for physicians who practice in medically underserved counties; and 10 regional Emergency Medical Services (EMS) training positions to train EMS personnel in rural Georgia.
While the FY2019 budget’s focus on rural Georgia is greatly needed, the single largest area of spending (55.9 percent) in the upcoming fiscal year continues to be on education. In addition to funding schools, we are investing $361.7 million into the Teachers Retirement System (TRS) to support 117,957 retired and 218,193 active TRS members. We also will provide two Advanced Placement exams for low-income students, and will fund the new Chief Turnaround Program for Georgia’s low-performing schools.
Another important addition to the budget is $1.6 million for a student mental health awareness training program, including response and intervention training, for students in preschool through 12th grade. And in the wake of what happened at a Florida school earlier this year, the House is designating $8 million in bond funding for items to make our schools more secure. We are hoping the Senate will match those funds.
For our colleges, we are projecting additional expenditures of $111 million for the University System of Georgia’s enrollment growth and increased square footage; $5.5 million for the technical colleges’ enrollment growth and additional square footage; an additional $27 million for the popular Dual Enrollment program; $2.7 million for 1,177 additional HOPE and Zell Miller private scholarships along with $65.3 million for 27,832 more public scholarships.
Health care costs also are a significant portion of the FY2019 budget. In addition to new funding for behavioral health services to autistic children under the age of 21 and money for the Marcus Autism Center to treat children with the greatest needs, we plan to appropriate $2 million to the Georgia Department of Public Health for addressing Georgia’s high maternal mortality rate.
We also are implementing recommendations of the Commission on Children’s Mental Health, such as adding respite homes, grants to expand services to students in 100 more schools and telemedicine equipment and services.
In the budget as well is money to expand the Georgia Crisis Access Line’s operating hours and to create a mobile application to provide mental health services.
In addition, the budget includes $2.2 million for Department of Human Services care coordinators to improve mental health outcomes for foster care children. And the per diem rate will go up for relative and child placement agency foster care providers.
All total, we have projected $26 billion in state revenues and expenditures during FY 2019. The Georgia Senate is currently reviewing the House bill.
While passing the new budget was the most important task in the House last week, we did take up other legislation. One should be of particular interest to business owners.
The House passed Senate Bill 2, which should speed up local government permitting processes and reduce regulative burdens on small businesses. Under the bill, the Department of Community Affairs would establish a voluntary best-practices program for counties and cities to be certified as “Ready for Partnership Georgia” communities.
The House also adopted House Resolution 1162 to establish a five-member committee to explore whether Georgia should have a state accreditation process for public schools and school systems. The state currently does not have an accreditation process; so accreditation is through private organizations. The committee’s report is to be filed by Dec. 1.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com or at 404-463-2245. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
—
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
England: Georgia House passes FY2019 budget
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)