Jacks: Sweet-tasting peanut butter recipes

The recipes this week are peanut butter recipes. I got these from various places.
I enjoy watching the Chew and got a great recipe from there. And the others were sent to me as a request to make them for a special friend.
Clinton Kelly on the Chew shared a great peanut butter recipe that was simple and tasty and worth having around.
Honey And Maple
Roasted Peanut Butter
Ingredients:
1 lb. raw, lightly salted, peanuts (shelled)
2 Tbsps. and 3 tsps. maple syrup
2 Tbsps. unrefined coconut oil (melted)
3/4 tsp. vanilla extract
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In a large bowl whisk the honey, maple syrup, coconut oil and vanilla extract until smooth. Add peanuts to honey mixture and toss to coat. Transfer mixture to prepared baking sheet, spread into an even layer and bake for 12 minutes, stirring half-way through cooking time. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 8-10 minutes, the peanuts will still be slightly warm. Transfer honey roasted peanuts to the carafe of a food processor and blend until smooth, about 4-5 minutes. Serve with butter crackers. Store in an airtight container in fridge. Processing the peanuts while still warm gives you a creamier peanut butter.
—
Another peanut butter recipe was sent to be by a special friend since he loves Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. He suggested I make some knowing mine would be better than store bought. It’s a rather simple recipe and I’m sure I’ll be making these a lot in the future.
Reese Peanut Butter Cups
Ingredients:
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1/4 cup butter, melted
2 Tbsps. brown sugar
2 cups powdered sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
2 tsps. vanilla extract
Chocolate and gulf wax for coating
Directions:
Line an 8x8-inch dish with parchment paper, leaving the paper overhanging on the sides so you can easily lift it later and set aside.
In a mixing bowl stir together peanut butter, melted butter, brown sugar, vanilla and salt until sugar has dissolved. Next, gradually mix in powdered sugar. Press the mixture into the prepared dish. Smooth the top with a spatula or simply press it with your palms to flatten into about ½-inch thick layer. Place in the freezer until firm enough for cutting. When the mixture is firm enough, line a tray with parchment paper and set aside. Using a small cookie cutter in the shape of your choice, cut out shapes and place on prepared tray. Don’t waste any batter, pick up leftovers, kneed, press with palms and you will be able to cut out a few more. Place in the freezer until firm.
Melt about ¼ block of gulf wax in microwave safe cup for about 4 minutes. Place a bag of milk chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl and pour melted wax over chips. Place in microwave and melt at 50-percent power for 4 minutes. Whip with a fork and then dip peanut butter cutouts. Allow to air dry on parchment paper. Store in airtight container.
—
Here’s a simple dessert recipe with chocolate and peanut butter in it.
Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip Pie
Ingredients:
For the crust:
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/2 tsps. ground cinnamon
1/2 cup unsalted butter
For the filling:
8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
3/4 cup miniature chocolate chips
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine all the crust ingredients in a medium bowl, stirring until moistened. Press the mixture evenly on the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Bake for 10 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat cream cheese, peanut butter, confectioner’s sugar and vanilla until combined.
In a separate bowl use an electric mixer with a whisk attachment to whip cream until soft peaks form. Gently fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture, fold in the chocolate chips. Pour the filling into the baked crust. Refrigerate for about 4 hours or until set before serving.
—
I love making desserts that do not require heating up the kitchen with the oven. If you love Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups you are going to love this next recipe. Very simple recipe with great results that everyone will love.
No Bake Reese’s Truffles
Ingredients:
8 ounces of softened cream cheese
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
2 Tbsps. granulated sugar
1 pkg. Reese’s mini peanut butter cups, roughly chopped
2 cups chocolate chips with gulf wax
Directions:
Stir all four ingredients until smooth. This recipe doesn’t get any easier.
The batter will be soft so you will need to freeze it for at least 15 minutes. Using a cookie scoop roll out your Truffles. You can make them as big or as small as you want them. Stick them back in the freezer for at least 30 minutes.
Melt your chocolate chips and wax in the microwave (50-percent power for 4 minutes).
Whip to make creamy for dipping. Dunk your frozen Truffles in the chocolate and set them down to harden.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
