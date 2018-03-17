Bennett: Good to the last drop

The little boy was so proud of himself for bringing his mommy breakfast in bed.
A crumbled-up Pop Tart, some strawberries and a nice lukewarm cup of coffee. After praising him for being so sweet and thoughtful, she took a hesitant sip of the coffee and felt something bump against her lip. Horrified, she looked in the cup and found a little plastic Army man floating in the coffee.
“Well, what have we here?” she asked. Beaming with pride, the little boy answered, “You know, Mom! The best part of waking up is soldiers in your cup!”
Mmm, fresh, hot coffee in the mornings. There’s no better way to start the day! For most, it’s an acquired taste for sure. When I tried my first cup of coffee, I was very disappointed to discover that it not only tasted nothing like it smelled, but that it tasted horrible. It would be many years before I would once again give it a try.
Loaded with three or four tablespoons of sugar and enough milk to make it caramel-colored, I found the taste to be quite pleasant and started drinking it on the weekends. At my first job, I was grossed out by the ladies who used instant coffee, artificial sweetener and powdered creamer. About the only good thing that came out of that scenario was that I bought my own personal four-cup coffee maker, and learned to like it black. And I’ve never looked back.
I remember as a kid, every morning I’d smell the coffee brewing and liked to watch for it to start bubbling up into the glass top on the old percolator. (Kids today probably couldn’t even identify one of those old classics.) My parents used one for many years, even after the marvelous Mr. Coffee machines came on the market. Their complaint was that the machines didn’t get the coffee hot enough. My mom still feels that way, and now that they use the automatic drip machine, she will put her cup of coffee in the microwave to get it hotter.
In the old percolator, she could pour it into her cup while it was still boiling and be happy with that. I tried it one time at her house thinking maybe the Mr. Coffee had an inadequate heating element or something and scalded my taste buds right off the surface of my tongue.
The coffee out of the pot is plenty enough hot for me. There’s a small window of opportunity for the perfect temperature. It’s either too hot or not hot enough. In a normal mug, the range of perfection is around 10 minutes. In my insulated travel mugs, the range can be 30 minutes or more. Once it gets below a certain temperature, it’s pretty much gag-worthy to me.
I’ve never tried iced coffee before, but it sounds rather disgusting to me. Many years ago, a patient gave me a piece of chocolate candy. Only it wasn’t chocolate candy. It was coffee-flavored candy. Ick. I don’t want anything flavored like coffee unless it’s coffee in my cup.
For whatever reason, I’ve never been able to make good coffee. At least not as good as Waffle House or just about anywhere that will serve it in a glass cup or mug.
Don’t give me a Styrofoam or cardboard cup! If I’m getting coffee on the run, I make sure I have my travel mug with me because I do not like drinking from a disposable cup. Debbie Jo makes a mean pot of coffee, and I’ve drank enough to sink a ship at her house. Out of a glass mug, no less!
My coffee never tastes as good.
When I helped my cousin pack her house for her move to Arizona, she gave me her Keurig machine. I was delighted! Off to the store I went to purchase some coffee pods, and I just knew that I’d be able to make great coffee. How can you mess up with water and coffee pods? Sigh, I still haven’t achieved “great” yet. What’s up with that?!?
We have a small coffee bar at the office, which pretty much is my salvation. And the coffee there falls into the great category. I guess maybe it’s true, you do get what you pay for. The Boss enjoys his coffee too, so our little bar is stocked with coffee pods from Starbucks. Now, I’m a cheapskate, and I’m not paying $63 for a cup of coffee. The only time I go to Starbucks is when my friend Connie is in town, and it’s just a nice place to sit and visit.
The first box of pods that I purchased was a generic brand. It wasn’t too terribly bad, but not what I had hoped for. I’ve since moved on to try several others. My last box was Dunkin Donut brand, and it was a little better. But, oh my goodness. There just isn’t anything that compares to that Starbucks Breakfast Blend, and I’ll be buying a box of it next time.
But my cheapskate-ness dictates that I drink up all the Dunkin Donut pods first.
I don’t care to find any soldiers in my cup, but I will agree, that the best part of waking up is a good cup of coffee. Especially now that spring has escaped us, and chilly weather is upon us once again!
So, grab a cup of coffee and finish reading the paper! Have a great week, y’all!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Good to the last drop
