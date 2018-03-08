Despite objections from several civil liberties groups, a law enforcement training course related to Muslim extremism, taught by a controversial speaker, was held Thursday at the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
The instructor of the eight-hour course, titled “ISIS, the Muslim Brotherhood and Threats to Law Enforcement,” was David Bores, a former Woodstock police chief and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who has taught the course to other law enforcement agencies around the state and Southeast the last several years. He has given similar presentations to private and political groups, and he is certified to teach the course through the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST).
Despite previous media reports, the course was not opened to the media or general public. But in addition to law enforcement, an invitation was extended to “any leaders of places of worship,” within Barrow County, Sheriff Jud Smith said Thursday. He added that more than 60 people attended.
The Georgia chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) took exception Thursday and announced plans to pursue legal action against the sheriff’s office for placing “discriminatory limits” on who could attend the session. While there are Muslims living in Barrow, there are no mosques.
"Once Sheriff Jud Smith invited private citizens to attend this anti-Muslim training alongside law enforcement, he had to treat those private citizens equally, regardless of whether they believed in a faith, and regardless of whether they belonged to a house of worship,” CAIR-Georgia executive director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a news release.
