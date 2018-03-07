Soccer Roundup: Apalachee swept by Dacula; Winder-Barrow games postponed

The Apalachee soccer teams were swept by Dacula in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contests Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats lost their first match of the season, 1-0, to the defending region champs while the Apalachee boys dropped their third straight match, 6-4.
The Apalachee girls (4-1-1, 1-1 region) had opened up their region slate last Friday with a 9-3 win over Gainesville on the strength of a six-goal performance by Keiry Bonilla. The Apalachee boys (4-3, 0-2) lost 4-0 to Gainesville, the defending region champs and last year's state runner-up.
Apalachee's teams return to action Friday when they will host Lanier in another region contest. The girls will kick off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow's region matches scheduled for Tuesday at Lanier were postponed due to weather. The Lady Bulldoggs (3-3, 0-1) and the Bulldoggs (3-2-1, 0-1) both lost their region openers to Dacula last Friday, 5-1 and 4-2 respectively.
Winder-Barrow is scheduled to host region foe Habersham Central on Friday with the girls kicking off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
For more on last Friday's games, see the March 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
