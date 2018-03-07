Baseball: Apalachee sweeps East Jackson, moves to 8-1

Almost everything is continuing to go right for the Apalachee baseball team.
The Wildcats ran their winning streak to seven games and improved on an all-time best start Saturday with a home doubleheader sweep of East Jackson, 6-3 and 11-4.
“We’re hitting the ball well right now. That was a big offseason goal of ours, to get stronger and work on scoring runs,” Apalachee coach Allan Bailey said. “So far, we’re getting big-time, clutch hits when we need them and we’re making good pitches and big defensive plays when we need them. That’s really what’s separating this team from last year’s team at this point.”
In the opener, Apalachee (8-1) overcame an early 2-0 deficit to claim the 6-3 victory. After giving up a pair of runs to the Eagles in the top of the second inning, the Wildcats cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Alex Cook and then took the lead for good with a four-run bottom of the fourth. DJ Smith’s hit a two-run double that played courtesy runners AJ Forbing and Joey Salvaggio, and a two-run triple by Hunter Linhart later in the inning plated Smith and Jarrett Wallace.
The Wildcats added an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Cook.
Wallace led the Wildcats at the plate with three hits and a double, while Smith and Linhart had two hits apiece.
Dawson Matherly picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats, pitching three scoreless innings in relief of Parker Miller, surrendering just two hits and a walk while striking out three. Nate Hodnett closed it out for the Wildcats, pitching the top of the seventh and allowing one run.
The Wildcats’ pitching success continued in the second game in an 11-4 win. Hunter Parks and Alecsi Lopez threw three innings each and Jake Hopkins worked a scoreless seventh.
Apalachee kept the bats going, pounding out 13 hits to finish the day with 23. Salvaggio led the way with two hits, a double and four RBIs. Matherly had a pair of doubles and an RBI, Cook went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Smith drove in a pair of runs.
The Wildcats exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second to break a scoreless tie and grab a commanding lead. Matherly hit an RBI double to get his team on the board and Salvaggio followed with a two-run single. Back-to-back RBI singles by Linhart and Cook made it 5-0, and Chase Chancey padded the cushion with a sacrifice fly.
Apalachee was scheduled to visit White County, the only team to beat the Wildcats so far this season, on Tuesday afternoon, but that game was rained out and no makeup date had been scheduled as of press time.
The Wildcats will return to action Saturday against Johnson at Cool Ray Field, home of the Gwinnett Stripers minor-league team.
