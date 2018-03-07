Updated: Rezoning of land in Winder approved for shopping center

Wednesday, March 7. 2018
Despite objections from several residents fueled by traffic, safety and environmental concerns, the Winder City Council on Tuesday approved the rezoning of about 15 acres of land at the intersection of Georgia highways 11 and 53.
The vote was another hurdle cleared for the development of a proposed shopping center which will be anchored by a grocery store.
Council voted 4-2 — with Sonny Morris and Michael Healan opposed — to rezone 10 separate parcels, which will be combined into one development, to B-1 Neighborhood Commercial. Mayor David Maynard abstained from the discussion, saying he owns property nearby. The council’s vote followed a 5-1 vote last month by the city planning board that recommended approval. While the planning board’s approval was for B-2 General Commercial, city administrator Donald Toms said the conditions placed on that approval effectively made it a B-1 zoning.
Atlanta-based developer George Chase plans to build a shopping center north of the existing Citgo gas station at the split. The center will be anchored by a grocery store, listed at 48,800 square feet in a preliminary site plan, with another 9,000 square feet of retail/commercial space attached. Preliminary plans also call for two 1-acre out lots along Ga. 11 and 5,000 square feet for future shops at the front of the development. Preliminary plans also include two entrances off each highway.
Chase has declined to publicly name the anchoring tenant, citing the company’s wishes, but has repeatedly described it as a high-quality regional tenant. But the proposal has met some resistance from residents in nearby neighborhoods who contend extra traffic from a commercial development at that location will exacerbate an already dangerous-at-times corridor.

Several have called for a traffic study to be completed before council approved the rezone or for a firm decision from the Georgia Department of Transportation, which is considering a roundabout at the intersection intended to slow traffic down along the stretch.
ent did draw some supportive comments from other residents at the council’s meetings this week and from councilman Jimmy Terrell, who lives in the same ward. They agreed the development would be a positive for the north side of Winder.
“I understand the concerns. I hope that we will continue to build our relationship with (the DOT) to work toward a concrete plan on the traffic issues there,” Terrell said. “This is an opportunity to bring a project of this magnitude to our city and build from it. We need to look at our city 10-20 years from now and what we can offer to our citizens.
“I don’t want to see us risk litigation here. I haven’t found any legal standing to deny the rezone.”
See the full story in the March 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Ummm on 03/07/18 at 04:26 PM [Reply]
Anybody need their nails done? How about a tanning bed trip? Here it comes!!
#1.1 Joe on 03/07/18 at 05:19 PM [Reply]
Actually I do. I was just looking at my nails and thinking boy wouldn't it be nice to have a nail salon on the north end of town. And maybe just maybe we could get a Krogers..... Kohls, Dillards, anything but Target or Wally World
#1.1.1 Steve on 03/07/18 at 09:38 PM [Reply]
Joe you probably do have your nails done on a regular basis. That’s the kind of man you are.
#2 Paul on 03/07/18 at 05:44 PM [Reply]
Nope Publix is closing in the shopping center. They have already bought the land and closed on it. So Ingles and Publix will fight it out.
#3 William on 03/07/18 at 05:45 PM [Reply]
#4 Hmmm on 03/07/18 at 06:03 PM [Reply]
Amazing, the City BOC follows the lead of the Zoning Board to promote the Business vs the "Boys of the Left" down to the County http://www.barrowjournal.com/archives/12383-County-commissioners-deny-rezone-request-near-Park-53.html
that think... "Parks sat up there on his mighty little throne and make the statement that Barrow didn't need high $$$ homes; Why he brought his starter homes years ago and still lives in it. What's it valued at now Billy? Around 75K?"

THANK GOD, someone at the City votes for prosperity and opportunity over petty envy.
#4.1 Sonny on 03/07/18 at 06:14 PM [Reply]
Petty is his middle name.
