Despite objections from several residents fueled by traffic, safety and environmental concerns, the Winder City Council on Tuesday approved the rezoning of about 15 acres of land at the intersection of Georgia highways 11 and 53.
The vote was another hurdle cleared for the development of a proposed shopping center which will be anchored by a grocery store.
Council voted 4-2 — with Sonny Morris and Michael Healan opposed — to rezone 10 separate parcels, which will be combined into one development, to B-1 Neighborhood Commercial. Mayor David Maynard abstained from the discussion, saying he owns property nearby. The council’s vote followed a 5-1 vote last month by the city planning board that recommended approval. While the planning board’s approval was for B-2 General Commercial, city administrator Donald Toms said the conditions placed on that approval effectively made it a B-1 zoning.
Atlanta-based developer George Chase plans to build a shopping center north of the existing Citgo gas station at the split. The center will be anchored by a grocery store, listed at 48,800 square feet in a preliminary site plan, with another 9,000 square feet of retail/commercial space attached. Preliminary plans also call for two 1-acre out lots along Ga. 11 and 5,000 square feet for future shops at the front of the development. Preliminary plans also include two entrances off each highway.
Chase has declined to publicly name the anchoring tenant, citing the company’s wishes, but has repeatedly described it as a high-quality regional tenant. But the proposal has met some resistance from residents in nearby neighborhoods who contend extra traffic from a commercial development at that location will exacerbate an already dangerous-at-times corridor.
Updated: Rezoning of land in Winder approved for shopping center
Trackbacks
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
that think... "Parks sat up there on his mighty little throne and make the statement that Barrow didn't need high $$$ homes; Why he brought his starter homes years ago and still lives in it. What's it valued at now Billy? Around 75K?"
THANK GOD, someone at the City votes for prosperity and opportunity over petty envy.