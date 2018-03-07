Barrow County School System adds to bus fleet

The Barrow County Board of Education agreed Tuesday to buy eight regular school buses and one special education bus, adding to a fleet of about 200 buses.
Supt. Chris McMichael said the district “got pretty far behind (buying buses) in the recession.”
Ken Greene, assistant superintendent for support services, said about half the new buses would be for new routes at the middle and high school levels.
He said the district’s enrollment continues to grow in those areas. Barrow County’s enrollment was 13,881 as of Feb. 23, an increase of 278 over the same period last year. More than 230 of that increase is at the middle and high school levels.
Greene said the other regular buses would be used to “retire” buses in the fleet. According to a report for the board, the district has about 19 percent of its 200 buses that are 10 years old or older. Of that number, 156 are regular school buses.
The nine buses will cost $738,806 paid from the SPLOST V money.
Board member Rickey Bailey asked if the buses could be ordered later in the August to October time. He said a man he knows in the bus field said all districts order about this time of year, which makes the prices higher.
