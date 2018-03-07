Bethlehem approves TAVT proceeds distribution, discusses annexation request

At the monthly meeting on Monday, the Bethlehem Town Council approved the amended intergovernmental agreement for the allocation and distribution of proceeds from the Title Ad Valorem Tax (TAVT).
The TAVT is divided three ways – one-third, less statutory commissions due the Barrow County Tax Commissioner for collection, shall be distributed to the Barrow County Board of Education; one-third of all proceeds less statutory commissions due the tax commissioner for collections and distribution to the county and municipalities pursuant to the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) Intergovernmental Agreement among said parties; and one-third, less statutory commissions due the tax commissioner pursuant to the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for collection and distribution under a pro rata formula based upon population.
Bethlehem currently receives $1,400-$2,000 per month in TAVT revenue.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council:
•discussed annexation of potential commercial property towards Highway 81. “We need sewer to get anything,” said council member Tommy Parten.
And, as the council discussed, money is the real issue in getting sewer. Currently, Harrison Poultry would be the biggest user of sewer and the council discussed that at one time consideration was given to a possible public/private partnership with Harrison Poultry. But that could have changed over the years. Council member Joe Price said he was concerned that the City of Winder “continues to spread out.” “I am concerned they will just take us eventually,” Price said.
•approved a request from Joseph Jordan, Redrum Motorcycle Club, to rent the city’s pavilion and gazebo, in Bethlehem Park, at a cost of $150 for the rental fee, to hold an Indian-themed festival on May 19.
Proceeds from the festival will go to benefit the Habitat for Humanity program. The council agreed that the club would need to rent their own “porta-potties” for the event and would be responsible for clean-up of the park at the close of the festival. Councilman Tommy Buchanan abstained from the vote.
