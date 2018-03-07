Miller takes over as Auburn’s community development director

Wednesday, March 7. 2018
Comments (0)
Jay Miller has taken over the community development director position for the City of Auburn.
Miller, who had previously held the city’s city planner position, was sworn in to his new role during the city council’s monthly meeting on March 1.
The hire followed former community development director Alex Mitchem’s appointment as city administrator last month.
Miller’s salary is set at $51,042.

OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting, the council:
•unanimously approved a rezoning request for Harmony Grove United Methodist Church of the Way Inc. for approximately one acre containing a house from AG (Agricultural) in Barrow County to R-100 (Single Family Residential) conditioned on a new driveway cut be installed to provide access to the existing home. The church plans to sell the house and land. No one spoke in favor of or against the request during a public hearing prior to the council meeting.
•approved the job description for the community development coordinator’s position.
•heard from Carter Road resident Carlton Johnson about the speeders on his road.
•heard monthly reports from each of the department heads.
