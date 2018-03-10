Thompson: The real message behind Cagle’s threat

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle caused quite a stir last week with his vow to axe a more than $40 million tax break for Delta Airlines following the company’s decision to end discounts for members of the National Rifle Association.
“I will kill any tax legislation that benefits Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with (the) NRA,” Cagle wrote on Twitter. “Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back.”
Other Republican leaders in the state Senate followed suit by voting to strip the break from a broader tax measure, and it passed both chambers of the legislature overwhelmingly.
While the wisdom of such a large tax break, particularly for a very profitable company like Delta, is certainly debatable, Cagle’s message and that of the other Republicans supporting the decision to not implement the break was clear. The state’s largest private employer needed to be punished for a decision it felt was in the company’s best interests.
At least we now know the Republican Party of today draws a line in the sand when it comes to corporate tax breaks and supposedly looking out for the best interests of businesses. Their message is, “Get in line with our political agenda or else.”
It’s somewhat of a curious position to take for Cagle, given his support of the state’s efforts to woo tech giant Amazon to Atlanta for its second corporate headquarters.
Cagle, who is running for governor and is considered by most political pundits in the state to be the frontrunner to succeed the term-limited Nathan Deal, made a campaign stop two weeks ago in Barrow County. During his talk to the Barrow County Republican Party, he voiced support for the state’s efforts to land Amazon and his optimism for it happening. Ironically, he touted the successful, bustling Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as a key advantage Atlanta has over the 19 other finalists.
But I can’t imagine Amazon executives feel entirely comfortable with this latest charade and knowing that they could be given incentives and have them stripped away based on how they approach hot-button political issues.
Deal, who is championing the push for Amazon as loud as anyone and has said he would call a special session of the General Assembly to further enhance the state’s bid if Atlanta winds up on the company’s final short list of sites, seems to recognize this. He said last week he would reluctantly sign the tax legislation — without the provision of eliminating the state’s tax on jet fuel, which he supports — because of the broader aim of reducing the state’s income tax rate. But he had pointed words that seemed to be aimed at Cagle and other Republican candidates.
“This legislation — put at risk by the types of antics that tend to plague election years — serves as one of the single-largest income tax reforms in our state’s history, and I think Georgia’s families and businesses deserve to benefit fully from these significant tax cuts,” Deal said. “…If we truly wish to remain the No. 1 state in which to do business, if we want to attract more companies to our communities and more jobs for our growing populace, if we want to remain a truly competitive hub for global commerce and not be overshadowed by neighboring states, then we need to address the concerns of all in a dignified manner and with a maturity that our people deserve.”
Strategically speaking, in a “pro-business” party’s primary race, this would seem to be a ripe issue for Cagle’s GOP rivals to take him to task on. But they’ve been supportive of his stance. One reason is this notion they continue to push that Delta is a cheerleader for left-wing causes and, along with other companies, is part of a concerted effort to strip away our “religious liberties.” But the other is their allegiance to gun rights without any type of real restrictions.
And that’s where the real message behind Cagle’s tweet comes in. Look at the tweet again. Its translation might as well be, “I am a puppet of the NRA.”
In the latest renewal of the gun debate following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., we’re seeing again that the NRA refuses to even acknowledge that the actual guns might just be a part of the gun violence problem in this country.
Rather than talk out complex issues and try to solve them, it’s much easier to fear-monger — for both sides, but particularly the one that believes it’s necessary to have whatever gun you want, whatever type of ammunition you want, because the government might be out to get you one day and you need to be ready.
If politicians aren’t going to live in the real world and attempt to solve the problem, some companies have decided it’s up to them to listen to people and take some steps.
Delta doesn’t necessarily need a massive tax cut to prosper. But it also doesn’t deserve political intimidation from those who claim to be champions of business.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
