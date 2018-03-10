Bridges: Statewide campaign officially begins this week

Candidates for statewide office officially began signing up Monday with the big prize being the open governor’s position.
In recent days, that race has been in the spotlight (don’t think for a minute it hasn’t all been calculated) as Republican candidate Casey Cagle has said he would take away massive tax incentives for Delta Airlines due to their breaking ties with the National Rifle Association.
Fellow GOP candidate Brian Kemp (Georgia’s current secretary of state) jumped into the fray by offering up a sales tax-free day in Georgia for gun buyers.
It all makes for an interesting Republican primary, which for all practical purposes will decide the governor’s race, in the next several weeks. The race will be somewhat crowded and a runoff is all but a guarantee.
While Cagle and Kemp are two of the leading candidates, it is refreshing to see that some non-career politicians are also making serious bids to be governor. From this writer’s perspective, they deserve serious consideration as lifelong politicians too often become comfortable in elected office (even if it’s a different office).
As mentioned before, all statewide offices are up before the voters this year and we will recap who qualified for each race next week. Currently Republicans have a lock on all statewide positions and it would be something major for a Democrat to win a race statewide in 2018.
It will be interesting to see if any of the eventual Democratic nominees try to bring President Trump into the campaigns in Georgia. Likewise, it will be worth noting if the Republicans try to associate themselves with the president or keep their distance.
President Trump remains fairly popular in Georgia and many states (and not just the South) so it probably will not be an issue for Republicans to be associated with him.
That doesn’t mean that Democrats won’t try to make the president an issue. It’s just questionable as to whether that strategy will help and it’s doubtful if it will help create a victory for them.
Gun rights could end up being an issue in the race for governor based on what Cagle is doing in his war of words with Delta.
The eventual Democratic candidate could try to make an issue of gun rights but that would be a foolish strategy in a state like Georgia.
Probably more worth watching will be whether the previous so-called religious liberty bill becomes a factor once again. With such a large portion of the Georgia GOP being so business based now, many members want no part of this bill which would keep new ventures out of the state.
And with mega business Amazon considering Georgia as a possible new location, passage of this bill would all but end that.
In the past, Cagle has been for the religious liberty bill which put him at odds with current Gov. Nathan Deal as well as other high-ranking members of the state GOP.
Many of the current announced candidates have not talked about this issue much but once they have officially entered the race it could be different.
Others set to enter the GOP race for governor include former state senator Hunter Hill, business consultant Clay Tippins, teacher and conservative activist Marc Alan Urbach and state senator Michael Williams. There will likely be others who sign up during this week’s qualifying period which runs through Friday.
Democratic candidates who have already announced include former state house minority leader Stacey Abrams and former state representative Stacey Evans.
Several of the candidates, especially on the GOP side, have already made campaign stops locally and will likely continue to do so in coming weeks.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
