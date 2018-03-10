England: A busy week eight of the legislative session

The eighth week of the 2018 legislative session was certainly the busiest.
The Georgia General Assembly passed the House’s tax reform bill, minus the sales tax exemption on jet fuel, and the governor signed the bill last Friday to put the reforms into law! For Tax Year 2018, the standard deduction for individuals and couples is doubled. In Tax Year 2019, the income tax rate drops from 6 percent to 5.75 percent. In 2020, with approval from the next governor and legislature, the rate will drop to 5.5 percent.
We got a real workout last Wednesday, which was Crossover Day. Each chamber had to pass all of its bills in order for them to cross over to the other chamber for consideration this week. The House finished its Wednesday session at 1 a.m. Thursday. Hours later, I presented to the House the final supplemental appropriations bill for FY2018. The House and Senate now have approved it. Some of the House bills that made it through Crossover Day were:
•HB 866 to prohibit credit reporting agencies from charging fees to freeze or to unfreeze a consumer’s account. Freezing accounts is one of the recommended ways to prevent identity theft.
•HB 605 updating Georgia’s Hidden Predator Act to hold negligent individuals or entities accountable for child sexual abuse. The bill would extend the statute of limitations for civil actions to age 38 and establish a one-year period for a victim to file actions against any entity responsible for the care that knew or should have known of the predator’s conduct.
•HB 834 to allow domestic abuse victims to break a residential lease with 30 days’ notice and no monetary penalty.
•HB 764 to add post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and intractable pain to the list of medical conditions eligible for legal possession of low THC medical cannabis oil. Patients would be placed, at the recommendation of their doctors, on the state registry under the Georgia Department of Public Health. We hope the oil will help curb the growing opioid addiction problem in Georgia, particularly for veterans with PTSD.
•HB 951 to create the Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation to serve as a hub for information and research for leadership training and best practices, community planning, industry-specific assistance, and cooperative efforts with colleges, non-profits and religious organizations. This center will be located in a post-secondary institution that awards degrees in rural community development.
•HB 887 to expand broadband and other communications services to underserved areas by allowing municipalities and electrical membership corporations (EMCs) to provide broadband services. The bill also would allow communities to be certified as “broadband ready” through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Agency, and require GEMA to develop a grant program for broadband expansion.
•The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act (HB 332) to establish the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund for the management and protection of state parks and trails; for local parks and trails with state or regional significance; for maintenance or restoration projects of the Department of Natural Resources; and for loans to cities, counties or nongovernmental entities to defray the cost of conservation land or easements. The funding source will be a small percentage of the state sales and use tax.
The House also passed a transit bill (HB 930) affecting 13 counties in metro Atlanta, but Barrow County isn’t one of those counties.
We did pass a resolution of local interest. HR 444 dedicates the bridge on State Route 11 at the Barrow/Walton County line as the Horace L. Dunahoo Memorial Bridge. Mr. Dunahoo was a well-respected surveyor appointed by Georgia Gov. Ellis Arnold to survey the county line dividing Gwinnett and DeKalb counties. He also surveyed the 32-mile line known as the Old Hightower Indian Trail, preparing maps that defined the line for future generations.
We are now just three weeks from the end of the session. House committees are going through Senate bills that survived the Crossover deadline, and the Senate is considering the House bills. The House Appropriations Committee that I chair is working on the FY2019 budget.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com or at 404-463-2245. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
Rep. England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
