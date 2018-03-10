Ginn: Week eight from the Gold Dome

Our eighth week under the Gold Dome was easily our busiest with Crossover Day falling on Wednesday. When it was all said and done, we debated and voted on 72 pieces of legislation for the people of Georgia including several bills that I would like to share with you today.
One of the most important bills of the session passed the Senate on Thursday and it is on its way to Gov. Nathan Deal’s desk to become law. House Bill 918 updates Georgia’s tax code and will be the largest income tax cut in the state’s history. The income tax rate for businesses and individuals will decrease to 5.75 percent effective Jan. 1, 2019 and further decrease to 5.5 percent effective Jan. 1, 2020.
In addition to decreasing income tax rates, the bill also includes a provision to double the standard deduction for taxpayers of all statuses effective Jan. 1, 2018. A family of four making $50,000 a year will see a 16-percent tax cut, and a family of four making $150,000 a year will see a 10-percent tax cut. This bill will lower everyone’s taxes and put more money back in the pockets of our taxpayers.
In addition to HB 918, several other bills passed this week in the Senate that I would like to share some details on.
•SB 232, also known as the Facilitating Internet Broadband Expansion (FIBRE) Act, expands access to public rights of way and defines regulations for electric membership cooperatives seeking to deploy broadband, wireless or VoIP services to rural Georgia.
•SB 236 allows prosecuting attorneys to provide all relevant documents relating to a DUI conviction to the county or district Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFCS) if the driver is the parent or guardian of a child passenger. This measure will ensure that the safety of Georgia’s children is a top priority and DFCS is notified if their life is placed in danger.
•SB 309 clarifies the state’s election process by standardizing poll closures on the day of primaries, elections, special elections and run-offs at 7 p.m. The bill also eliminates the possibility of run-offs in state and county elections by calling for special primaries before special elections.
•SB 325 makes Georgia a member of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact (IMLC), creates the IMLC Commission and makes it easier for physicians from another IMLC state to be licensed in Georgia.
•SB 339 directs the Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia to establish policies that protect freedom of speech on campuses. This is an important issue that protects First Amendment rights for our college students wishing to express their values on campus.
•SB 355 prevents utility companies from billing citizens for the financing costs of nuclear power plant construction projects after Jan. 1, 2018.
•SB 376 prevents credit reporting agencies from being able to charge for credit freezes.
•SB 426, also known as the Broadband Infrastructure Leads to Development (BILD) Act, addresses the permitting and deployment of 5G — or small cell broadband — for private companies wishing to utilize public rights of way. Under SB 426, construction of small wireless technology on existing utility poles and other broadband supporting structures is addressed as well as construction of new utility poles where ones do not exist containing electrical or communications capabilities. The legislation includes protections for historic districts. This will increase broadband access in communities throughout District 47 and I am happy to support this legislation as it makes its way through the legislative process.
•SB 463 would allow car manufacturers that build their cars in Georgia to be able to sell those cars without having to establish a separate dealership chain as is now required. This bill has a two-year life and is intended to bring in companies to set up their businesses in Georgia. This legislation is very important to a local business in Braselton that specializes in designing and manufacturing electric passenger vans and limousines. This bill would allow the company to expand their services and contribute to economic development in our local community. I look forward to working with our friends in the House to ensure SB 463 receives their approval and goes to the Governor’s desk for his signature.
In addition to passing a multitude of bills and resolutions, we also welcomed guests from the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and our own Georgia Cattlemen’s Association president Lee Brown.
It is always nice to welcome folks from my district, and the invitation remains open for anyone wanting to visit in the coming weeks.
I hope you enjoyed this weekly rundown of our work at the Capitol in week eight.
It is my pleasure to serve each and every one of you, and I will continue to keep you updated as the session progresses.
—
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
Ginn: Week eight from the Gold Dome
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)