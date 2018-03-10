Terrell: Vets and political correctness

Political correctness (PC) is a very scary thing.
It’s like watching a clock tell time in reverse and moving counter-clockwise, or like standing in front of a mirror with your right side actually being on the right side of the reflection.
Mix a U.S Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) office in the state of California (in Los Angeles) with PC and it’s like watching a witch’s brew in a big black pot of boiling sensations.
Sitting in Los Angeles is a 338-acre piece of land that belongs to the federal government set aside to care for our military veterans.
It was deeded to the U.S. government in 1988 for the specific purpose of providing support to disabled veterans.
At one time, the facility could care for a thousand or more veterans. There were churches, movie theaters, a library and even a post office located on the grounds.
Then, some 40-45 years ago, the VA closed the facility without much fanfare and the scandals began.
After the disabled veterans were evicted, the property was allowed to be used for various events and programs. The athletic stadium and complex has been used by the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) for its baseball team.
A report from Judicial Watch indicates the laundry facilities were rented to a nearby hotel, another athletic complex was used by a private high school and 20th Century Fox was allowed to use storage facilities for its television sets.
A farmers market, a dog park and a private girls’ soccer team also had access to the grounds.
Leases to private businesses were a way of life.
A federal judge, in response to a law suit filed by Judicial Watch, stepped in and ordered the private leases terminated and stopped the building of a private amphitheatre.
Believe it or not, the VA then paid the company building the amphitheater for its losses in the amount of $283,318 and gave 20th Century Fox $435,000 to terminate its illegal contract.
All of this came to light after the VA tried to prosecute a military vet for placing a small six-inch American Flag on the outside fence on Memorial Day. He was going to serve six months for putting the little flag on a fence honoring our disabled veterans.
Putting a flag on the fence wasn’t the politically correct thing to do!
Now jump to the East Coast.
Last fall Dr. Pam Gaudry, of Savannah, was on a Delta flight to Atlanta when she learned there was a deceased Special Forces combat veteran on the flight who had been recently killed in Africa.
The captain of the Delta flight asked the travelers to remain in their seats until the Honor Guard in Atlanta removed the casket from the aircraft after landing.
Gaudry, whose husband had served as a naval medical officer in Vietnam, thought it would be respectful to sing the national anthem during the removal of the casket and went about asking the passengers if they would join in.
She said most readily agreed although there were a few who did not want to participate.
When she returned to her seat she was approached by the lead flight attendant and told that she could not lead the singing of the national anthem and that it was against company policy.
In addition, the Savannah doctor was told that there were people on board from other countries who might be offended with the singing.
The doctor then spread the word that they would be unable to sing.
After deplaning, Gaudry became angry with herself for not following through and while in the Atlanta terminal made a six-minute video explaining what had happened and regretting that she had not followed through with her plan.
She publicly talked about her personal humiliation and her lack of courage to do the right thing. Over 2 million viewers have seen the video.
Delta did respond to Dr. Gaudry regarding the incident, saying that singing the national anthem is not against company policy and that bad decisions were made by staff while on board the airplane.
Delta went on to say it fully supports our personnel in the Armed Forces.
While there is a correct and proper need for political correctness, or PC as we know it, it seems that PC has become a weapon for anyone who doesn’t like something.
It’s so easy to yell, “That’s not politically correct” and have the media fall at your feet ready to broadcast the moment to the world. The term “PC” seems to have lost its real meaning and has become a tabloid headline. Fortunately, there are still some with the ability to differentiate between common sense and PC. One thing for sure, when it comes to American disabled veterans and the American Flag, PC can take a back seat.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
