Jacks: Tasty quiche recipes

The world recently lost one of the greatest evangelists that touched so many lives. Billy Graham was a true man of God.
As I think about this, I also had thoughts of my dad this week. Last week would have been his birthday. The last year of his life, he rarely got out of the house because it was so difficult for him to walk. Going to the doctor was about it for him. But during those long days he had a daily visitor that would sit and talk to him about God, read the Bible with my dad, talk about the farm and other things in life.
The Rev. Bill Ruff was one of my dad’s best friends. He visited him daily the last year of his life. Dad would tell me about those visits and he enjoyed them so much because he didn’t get many visitors. “Preacher Bill,” as my dad called him, was a true blessing to my dad on those lonely days. God allowed me to repay a little kindness to this man years after my dad passed away.
This week I’m going to share with you some rather tasty recipes for quiche. My favorite ones involve asparagus, spinach or tomatoes. They are all rather easy to make and very good. Add some rotisserie chicken and you have a great meal.
Loads of asparagus pieces add color and flavor to this hearty creamy quiche. And its easy crescent roll crust means you’ll have dinner ready in a snap.
Mushroom
Asparagus Quiche
Ingredients:
1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
2 tsps. prepared mustard
1 1/2 lbs. fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into ½-inch pieces
1 medium onion, chopped
1/2 cup sliced, fresh mushrooms
1/4 cup butter, cubed
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. each dried basil, oregano and rubbed sage
Directions:
Separate crescent dough into eight triangles; place in an ungreased pie plate with points toward the center. Press onto the bottom and up the sides to form a crust; seal perforations. Spread with mustard; set aside.
In a large skillet, sauté the asparagus, onion and mushrooms in butter until asparagus is crisp-tender. In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients; stir in asparagus mixture. Pour into crust. Bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.
Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.
This next Quiche is a versatile dish that fits nicely into a menu for brunch or dinner.
Spinach Bacon Quiche
Ingredients:
4 eggs
2 cups milk
1 1/4 cups finely chopped onion
4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
1/4 tsp. paprika
1 pkg. (10.ounces) frozen chopped spinach, cooked and drained
1 unbaked pastry shell (9-inch)
Directions:
In a large bowl, beat eggs; whisk in milk, 1 cup cheese, onion, bacon, salt, mustard and paprika. Add spinach. Pour into pie shell. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes or until a knife inserted halfway between the center and the edge comes out clean.
Salty, savory olives, two kinds of onions, juicy tomatoes and layers of cheese make this quiche a dish to remember.
Tomato Olive Quiche
Ingredients:
1 sheet refrigerated pie pastry
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. Pepper
2 medium tomatoes, sliced
2 Tbsps. olive oil
2 large eggs
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 cup shredded sharp cheese
1 can (6 ounces) pitted ripe olives, drained and finely chopped
1/2 cup chopped sweet onion
3 green onions, chopped
4 slices provolone cheese
Directions:
Unroll pastry into a 9-inch pie plate; flute edges. Line unpricked pastry shell with a double layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Bake at 450 degrees for 8 minutes. Remove foil; bake 5 minutes longer. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the flour, salt and pepper. Add tomato slices, a few at a time, and shake to coat.
In a large skillet, cook tomatoes in oil 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. In a small bowl, whisk eggs and cream; stir in cheddar cheese. Sprinkle olives and onions into crust; top with two slices of provolone cheese. Layer with tomatoes and remaining provolone cheese. Pour egg mixture over the top. Bake at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting.
This recipe is so versatile. You can use Vidalia onions, green onions or leeks. Asparagus can take the place of broccoli and you can use whatever fresh herbs or cheese you have on hand.
Bacon
Vegetable Quiche
Ingredients:
1 unbaked pastry shell (9-inch)
1 cup sliced, fresh mushrooms
1 cup chopped broccoli
3/4 cup chopped sweet onions
2 1/2 tsps. olive oil
2 cups fresh baby spinach
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk
1 Tbsp. minced fresh rosemary or 1 tsp. dried rosemary, crushed
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. Pepper
1cup shredded cheddar cheese
6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1/2 cup crumbled tomato and basil feta cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line the unpricked pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Bake 8 minutes. Remove the foil; bake 5 minutes longer. Reduce oven to 375 degrees.
Meanwhile in a large skillet, sauté mushrooms, broccoli and onion in oil until tender. Add spinach; cook until wilted. In a large bowl whisk eggs, milk, rosemary, salt and pepper. Stir in vegetables, cheddar cheese and bacon. Pour into crust. Sprinkle with feta cheese. Cover the edges with foil.
Bake 30-35 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
