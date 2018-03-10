Bennett: Off the grid

Sometimes, I just want to step off the merry-go-round of life and be invisible. No phones to answer, no emails, no Facebook.
In the past, especially on Thursday nights when my favorite TV shows are on, I have threatened to turn off all the lights, turn off my phone, shut all the blinds and ignore the world. You know the story. It never fails. Right smack dab in the middle of the most exciting part, the phone rings. Or, back when I was married, he would have something of utmost importance to tell me. Or, when I had a teenager at home, any earthshattering news could only be delivered when I was engrossed in a TV show.
It’s not so bad these days, because there’s a little rewind button on the remote, and I can back it up a few minutes if I need to, or I can hit the record button if I’m pretty sure it will take a while.
It’s not that I’m so popular or needed that I’m always interrupted, it’s just that the few people who may call me seem to do so at those inopportune (for me) moments. Kind of like trying to have personal time at home with a teenager. Forget privacy. I can’t remember how many times I have said, on the other side of the bathroom door, “Is the house on fire? Are you vomiting blood? If the answer is no, please come back later!” If I had a nickel…
My brother is in the process of building his dream home in the foothills of South Carolina.
It will sit on the side of a mountain, overlooking a peaceful and serene little valley, complete with a stream, and a kid-sized swimming hole.
His goal is to create an off-the-grid, sustainable farm reliant on solar power, organic farming techniques, and food preservation. He is so much like my dad, and if anyone can make a livin’ off the land, it will be my brother.
Me, not so much. I hear folks talking about living off the grid, and I shudder at the thought. Unless there is solar power involved, living off the grid means no electricity, water, etc. I might could do it at my brother’s farm, but I’m not going to volunteer to do it the rustic way. I need my indoor plumbing, heat and air conditioning. And microwave. My daddy always says, “These kids today are gonna be in trouble if we ever have to live off the land again.”
And he is absolutely right. My brother will be just fine, but I’ll be in big trouble.
For me, living off the grid means no TV, no phone and no internet.
That’s about as far as I’m willing to go, given a choice. And I’m a little nervous about it, but I have made the choice to do just that for an entire weekend in the not-too-distant future. I’ll be attending a conference with a no-cell-phone, no-clock, no-outside-contact rule.
It will be a time of spiritual renewal, and I’m really excited about it. I’m not so worried about Facebook, talking to friends on the phone, not having a clock… those things don’t bother me. What I worry about is being available in case of an emergency. Of course, there are emergency contacts, and I will be called if the need arises. Perhaps this is the area of my faith that needs renewing the most – total trust. Even if I have my phone with me 24/7, there is nothing I can do to prevent an emergency. But as a daughter, mama and a grandmamma, I do like to touch base with my people on a daily basis to know that all is well with them. So, being unable to do that will truly be a test of faith, and learning to remember that I am not in control.
Except for the part of not talking to my people, I’m quite looking forward to taking a sabbatical from the everyday world. Even though I will have electricity, running water and lots of delicious food (that I don’t have to cook or clean up the mess), it will still be off the grid for me!
