Holloway: Farm to School in Georgia is a win-win

Farm to School programs are a win-win for schools and farmers.
Farm to School refers to programs that bring fresh, local foods to cafeterias, provide learning through hands-on gardening and farm field trips, and promote classroom engagement through agriculture and nutrition.
Fresh, local foods bring new life to school menus. Meeting farmers and taste-testing produce gets students excited about eating fruits and vegetables. And programs like the Georgia Grown Test-Kitchen bring a focus on preparing local foods in a way that students love to eat.
Of course, Farm to School programs also benefit farmers throughout Georgia and the Southeast by creating new markets and giving priority to local, seasonal foods. Barrow County School System’s school nutrition specialist, Nicole Trunk, coordinates Farm to School programs locally. She regularly purchases food produced in Georgia but is always on the lookout for local farms and has purchased produce from Finch Creek Farms and Sonrise Farms here in Barrow County.
Farm to School impact goes beyond the cafeteria as well. School gardens are also part of Farm to School, though teachers use gardens in their classroom for a variety of reasons. Students benefit from hands-on learning, and gardens offer a chance to dig in. Art, social studies, math, and English can all be taught in the garden, and the benefits don’t end with academic content. Research has shown that participation in school gardens can increase students’ willingness to try fruits and vegetables, increase physical activity during the school day, improve academic achievement and even build community.
In case you didn’t know, Barrow County Schools are ahead of the game when it comes to Farm to School. Because of the work going on in cafeterias and classrooms, Barrow County school nutrition was awarded the Golden Radish, an award given to schools that excel in Farm to School programming, for the past four years. Starting at Honorary, they quickly moved to Bronze, Gold, and this year received a Platinum award. As far as school gardens go, 17 of 19 Barrow County public schools had school gardens or began the process for starting a garden over the past year.
Community is also a key component of successful Farm to School programs. If you would like to get involved, the Barrow County Farm to School Boosters is a newly-formed group comprised of teachers, farmers, agriculture organizations, and community members that are working to advocate, volunteer, and raise funds for Farm to School programming locally. The Farm to School Boosters are hosting their first fundraising event, Dining for Dirt, a Spring harvest dinner and silent auction, at 7 p.m. March 22 at Sims Academy.
For information on how to get involved or to buy tickets, contact me at aholloway@uga.edu.
—
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. in Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
Holloway: Farm to School in Georgia is a win-win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)