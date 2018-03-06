Football: Dudley hired as Winder-Barrow's new head coach

Ed Dudley, a 34-year Georgia high school football coaching veteran with nearly 200 wins under his belt as a head coach, has been tapped to take over the program at Winder-Barrow High School.
Dudley replaces Heath Webb, who accepted the head coaching position at Gainesville last month. The hire was approved Tuesday night by the Barrow County Board of Education.
Winder-Barrow will be the fifth program Dudley, who has amassed a 193-87 record in 24 years as a head coach, has led. He began his head coaching career in 1992 at Buford, where he spent three seasons. He then spent 14 years at Walton, winning five region championships and guiding the Raiders to the state semifinals in 2004 and 2008.
Dudley was hired at Ware County in 2009, and in five seasons there he won a pair of region titles and led the Gators to four quarterfinal appearances — highlighted by a state runner-up finish in 2012. He moved on to Carrollton in 2014, but went just 10-12 in two seasons there before stepping aside.
Dudley spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator at Wesleyan. Prior to his head coaching career, he was an assistant at Clarke Central, Statesboro, Darlington and Carrollton.
Dudley will be looking to continue the revival of a Winder-Barrow program that had won just six games in the six seasons prior to Webb’s arrival in 2014. In four seasons, Webb led the Bulldoggs to a 26-19 record and guided them to their first state playoff win in 24 years last fall.
Dudley has been married to his wife Lynn for 34 years. They have four children. Their son Gordon is 21, a junior math major as well as a member of the football team at Reinhardt University. Twins Mary Lamar and Sam, 18, are seniors at Wesleyan. Mary Lamar plans to attend Auburn University while Sam will join his brother at Reinhardt both in the classroom and on the field. Daughter Margaret is 15 and finishing her freshman year at Wesleyan.
