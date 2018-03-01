CSX railroad tie replacements to impact crossings in Barrow

CSX Transportation next week will begin a railroad tie replacement project that is expected to last about six weeks and impact 80 crossings in five counties and 11 municipalities.
The project will have two teams working simultaneously, and both teams will be working on a nine-days-on, five-days-off, schedule.
Each crossing will be closed for approximately two to three days and there is a potential to have multiple crossings closed at the same time. Some of the crossings have two or three sets of tracks and all will be worked, possibly increasing the down time. There will be a few crossings, however, that won’t be worked on, and they will either be skipped or done at a later time.
All time frames are tentative and subject to change.
The Barrow County work schedule includes:
•March 5-14 — Etheridge Road, Mt. Moriah Road (both tracks), Auburn-County Line Road (both tracks), Parks Mill Road (both tracks) and Carl-Cedar Hill Road (both tracks) in Auburn and Carl.
•March 19-28 — Deer Trail Run, Bankhead Highway (both tracks), Horton Street (both tracks), Beulah Street (both tracks). South Broad Street (State Route 11), Jackson Street, Athens Street (both tracks), Russell Cemetery Road, Midland Road, Harold Day Road, Pickle Simmons Drive and Giles Road (both tracks) in Winder. The Cedar Creek Road crossing will be skipped.
•April 2-11 — Cash Road (both tracks), Pleasant Hill Road, Dooley Town Road, Mulberry Street, Jefferson Street (SR 211), 8th Street, Glenn Jackson Road, Osceola Street, Burson Street (both tracks) and Fowler Mill Road in Statham. Bowman Mill Road will be skipped.
