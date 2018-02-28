Apalachee’s Samira Barnett and Malik Wiggins won events as the Wildcat track and field teams competed at the Parkview High School Invitational on Saturday.
Barnett tied for first in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and was part of the 4x100-meter relay (joined by Sierra Barnett, Kelsey Knox and Joanna Gross) and 4x400-meter relay (Sierra Barnett, Gross and Destiny Gibbs) that finished second.
Gibbs took third place in the 400-meter dash (1:02.40), while Nakia Hooks finished second in the shot put (35 feet, 6 inches).
On the boys side, Wiggins tied for first in the high jump (6 feet), while Tucker Keadle took second in the pole vault (13 feet, 1 inch), and Kevin Haley broke his own school record in the 400-meter dash, finishing third with a time of 49.49 seconds.
The Lady Wildcats finished third out of 15 teams, while the boys were seventh out of 14. Parkview and St. Pius tied for the girls win, while Parkview won the boys meet.
Winder-Barrow’s girls and boys teams also competed in the meet, finishing 10th and 11th respectively.
Breanna McNamara was Winder-Barrow’s lone top-three finisher, placing third in the pole vault (10 feet, 1 inch).
Apalachee’s teams will host a tri-meet at 3 p.m. Thursday against Loganville and Flowery Branch.
Winder-Barrow returns to action March 10 for the Tiger Creek Classic at Archer High School.
Track and Field: Apalachee’s Barnett, Wiggins win events, WBHS teams also compete at Parkview High School meet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry