Baseball: Wildcats run win streak to five, move to 6-1

Through the first couple weeks of the season, the Apalachee High School baseball team is doing all the little things right, and it’s showing on the scoreboard.
The Wildcats picked up another pair of wins Saturday at Hebron Christian — 3-2 over Chattahoochee in eight innings and 7-3 over Hebron as part of the Gwinnett County Invitational — to move to 6-1 on the year, the best start in program history.
“It’s a great way to start the season and we’re just building off positive momentum and getting results from the hard work the kids put in during the offseason,” said second-year Apalachee coach Allan Bailey, whose team was riding a five-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s game at Duluth. “They’ve got the system in place now and are thriving and getting better every day.”
The Wildcats’ win over Chattahoochee came via a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth by Jarrett Wallace, who went 3-for-5 at the plate.
Joey Salvaggio reached with a one-out single, and then, with two outs, Salvaggio took off for second base on a hit-and-run play, and Wallace drove it into an outfield gap to bring Salavaggio home.
Dawson Matherly picked up the win on the mound, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out four batters in relief of Alex Cook. Hunter Linhart had a pair of hits, and Chase Chancey and Nate Hodnett both had RBIs for the Wildcats.
In the game against Hebron, the Wildcats scored five runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the 7-3 victory.
Chancey led off with a double and then scored on an RBI single by Parker Miller.
After Cook and Ryan Crocker were both hit by pitches to load the bases, Salvaggio hit a sacrifice fly to center that plated courtesy runner Breckyn Moss and gave the Wildcats the lead for good.
Apalachee plated three more runs on an RBI single by DJ Smith, an RBI groundout by Wallace and a double by Linhart. The Wildcats totaled 13 hits for the game and were led by Miller and Smith with four hits each, while Linhart had three hits.
Miller picked up the win on the mound, pitching the final 1 2/3 innings and surrendering no runs or hits.
Bailey said Miller, who rejoined the team last week after the Apalachee basketball team’s season ended, has been a key piece in the early going.
Bailey pointed to several other players who are off to hot starts at the plate and Cook, who has been a dominant force on the mound so far.
“We’re getting great offensive production from a lot of guys, and our defense and pitching has been great, but really the difference we’re seeing is the confidence level,” said Bailey of the Wildcats, who won just four games all of last season in his first year at the helm. “We’re finding ways to win games. We’re making plays when they matter. We’re getting big clutch hits when we need them. I’m just really proud of how hard our guys have been working and for believing in the process and trusting their teammates.
“Fortunately, we’ve been able to see some good results.”
After Wednesday’s game against Duluth, the Wildcats will return to action Saturday with a home doubleheader against East Jackson, beginning at 3 p.m.
Baseball: Wildcats run win streak to five, move to 6-1
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry