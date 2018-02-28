It was only the first time the Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team took to the field for an official game in 2018, but a statement may well very been made.
The Knights traveled to Monticello Tuesday to face Piedmont Academy, the four-time defending GISA Class AA state champion. When the afternoon was over, BCA returned home with a 4-1 victory.
“Piedmont is going to be a very good team again this year,” Knights coach Matt Nicks said. “They used several pitchers against us. Offensively, they put the baseball in play and made our defense work.”
For BCA, Patrick Wallace earned the win, working six innings while scattering five hits with four strikeouts and striking out four. Wallace did not walk a batter.
“Patrick was able to keep his pitches down and let his defense do the work,” Nicks said.
Dylan Parker earned the save, pitching the seventh inning and striking out the side. Parker also did not allow a walk.
Offensively, the Knights were paced by Andrew Klein, Jacob Adams, Ethan Guthas, Chase Appling and Wallace.
“Our batters were patient at the plate,” Nicks said. “We drew six walks and that is something you always like to see.”
Monday’s scheduled game against John Milledge, the defending Class AAA state champion, was rained out and will be rescheduled at a later date. BCA is scheduled to host Lamar County Saturday for an 11 a.m. doubleheader.
