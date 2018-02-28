Barrow gets more state school money than expected

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, February 28. 2018
Comments (0)
Barrow County schools got nearly $1 million more than expected from the mid-year budget supplement, the county board of education was told Tuesday. as budget work for the fiscal year 2019 officially started.
Jennifer Houston, the Barrow County School System’s assistant superintendent for business services, told the board the district got about $1.4 million from the state’s mid-year adjustment to the budget. The school district budgeted $500,000 for that.
Houston also outlined the budget work for FY19. Work has been under way in the central office since January and public sessions will be held in March and April. The BOE will have a work session on the budget at its March 27 meeting.
Community meetings at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools will be held at 6 p.m. April 16 and 17. A budget planning session will be held with the board at 6 p.m. April 19.
The first budget approvals will come in May. Two public hearings are scheduled for 10 a.m. June 7 and 6 p.m. June 14, both at the central office.
The final budget is expected to be approved at the June 26 called meeting.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Feb. 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.