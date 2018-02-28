County commissioners hold public hearing on Winder extraterritorial water rates

Chris Bridges
Wednesday, February 28. 2018
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners, on Tuesday, heard from several individuals who spoke out about the City of Winder extraterritorial water rates during a public hearing at the regular BOC meeting.
Phil Sutton, Sutton Consulting LLC, and Stan Brown gave a presentation on elimination of arbitrary water and sewer rates differentials.
Sutton said the guiding principles for establishing utility rates were base charge related costs, volume rate charge related costs, inside/outside city differentials, rates and transfers out from utility enterprises.
Currently customers outside the City of Winder pay a base rate 1.5 times the rate of inside the city customers for 5/8-3/4-inch meter connections. The volume water rate for customers outside the city is also more - $2.80 per 1,000 gallons for inside vs. $3 per 1,000 gallons for outside.
The sewer rate is much the same — outside customers pay a base rate 1.7 times the rate for inside customers and the volume sewer rate for outside customers is 1.26 times, $1.20 per 1,000 gallons difference – the rate for inside customers.
Sutton said over the past five years the transfer out by the City of Winder from the water and sewer fund to the general fund totaled $15.795 million and “is far beyond” the typical cost of bona fide support services that would be provided by the general fund to the water and sewer fund.
Sutton stated that a study prepared for the city in 2014 recommended no increase in transfers out, but in 2015 the transfers to the city’s general fund increased by $1.5 million.
See more in the Feb. 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
