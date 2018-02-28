Companies picked for renovations at three Barrow County schools

Wednesday, February 28. 2018
The Barrow County Board of Education likely will hire two companies Tuesday to produce plans for the renovation at three schools.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, recommended Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart and Stewart for renovation plans at Yargo Elementary School and Westside Middle School and Hussey Gay Bell for work at Apalachee High School.
The board will vote on the recommendations at its Tuesday meeting.
Perno told the board construction will not start soon, but the projects are “in line” after construction on a new high school starts.
Design plans for the renovations will be paid from money generated by SPLOST V.
The fee for the firms will be 5 percent of the total construction cost.
Perno explained that the recommended firms were number 2 and 3 on the 11 architectural companies that made presentations on the new high school.
The board also will get an updated five-year local facilities plan in March.
Perno said a state group will be in the county in March to inspect the plan. He said it is revised each year.
See more in the Feb. 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
