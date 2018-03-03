Buffington: Reflections on Billy Graham

The recent death of evangelist Billy Graham brings back an old story from Jackson County when the famous minister got stranded here:
In March, 1965, Graham was on his way back home to North Carolina from Honolulu. Because of fog, he couldn’t fly out of the Atlanta airport to Montreat, N.C., so he and an associate, Rev. T.W. Wilson, rented a car and began driving home.
This was before I-85 was open, so the two drove up Hwy. 124 from Atlanta to Hwy. 11 (where the roundabout is located today) and turned left toward Jefferson. Graham was sick with a bronchial infection and was asleep in the backseat under a blanket.
Wilson stopped at Mom’s and Pop’s Truck Stop (which I think was just below the Jefferson branch of where South State Bank is now located) to ask for directions. Graham woke up during the stop and went inside the restaurant (probably to the bathroom), but Wilson didn’t see him come in. Outside, it was pouring rain according to the newspaper story about the incident.
When Graham came back out of the restaurant, all he could see was the taillights of the car as Wilson drove off. Graham hailed a passing truck and they gave chase, but couldn’t catch up to the car, so Graham returned to the restaurant. At the time, the people in the restaurant didn’t know who Graham was. A waitress, Louise Mathis, later said she knew he looked familiar.
“I knew when he walked in, he was someone I should know,” she said. “He was different; I thought at first he was an Englishman. He ordered bean soup and hot tea and we don’t have many orders such as this. He seemed lost and was very quiet.”
Mathis went on to say that she wished she had known who her famous customer was. Graham stayed at the restaurant about 40 minutes and Mathis helped him get a local cab to take him home. A “Mr. Wheeler” took Graham to a motel in Greenville, S.C., but the motel was full. So Wheeler took him to the Greenville-Spartanburg airport where Graham rented a car and still sick and feverish, drove himself the rest of the way home.
Meanwhile, Wilson hadn’t discovered that Graham was missing until he stopped for gas in North Carolina. He alerted the FBI and the GSP. When Graham finally arrived home, Wilson and Graham’s family were standing outside waiting on him.
That’s the official version as told in a newspaper story at the time. The unprinted legend is that when Graham got into the Jefferson taxi driven by Mr. Wheeler, he introduced himself to the driver.
“I’m Billy Graham,” the famous man said.
“Yea, and I’m Jesus Christ,” the unbelieving Wheeler allegedly replied.
Whatever your views about religion might be, it’s impossible to not be impressed with the standing Graham had around the world during his career. Perhaps more than any other minister of his generation, Graham had a moral clarity that elevated him to a special place in our history.
Three things come to mind:
First, Graham had a clarity about how to treat others and was fearless in his views of human relationships. At a time when the South was segregated and race was a hot and often dangerous issue, Graham demanded that the crowds at his crusades not be segregated. One time, he even removed a rope that had been set up in a Southern stadium designed to keep blacks and whites from worshiping together. The head usher at that event resigned over the matter, but Graham was unmoved. Graham also had a strong relationship with Martin Luther King Jr. at a time when many whites in the South derided King as a troublemaker. Graham once bailed King out of jail and in 1965, around the time of his getting left behind in Jefferson, Graham toured Alabama following the violence at Selma.
Second, Graham was not ideologically rigid, as so many of his colleagues are today. Over time, Graham’s views evolved and he was open to self-critique.
For many years, he was opposed to women being ordained as ministers, but he later changed his view on that. His daughter said that at one time, he opposed her teaching a Bible class, but later came to support her, saying she was the best preacher in the family.
Graham also backed away from some early comments about AIDS. In 1993, he suggested that the disease was a punishment from God, but two weeks later, recanted and apologized for the comments.
Finally, Graham, for the most part, tried to keep his spiritual calling apart from politics. He was a confidant to presidents and other world leaders and, on occasion, delved into the political arena. But those times, especially with Richard Nixon.
Graham came to regret. It’s too bad that Graham’s son, Franklin, who now runs the Graham organization, doesn’t see things the same way. Franklin has jumped heavily into the political arena in ways that have embarrassed both the Graham organization and the evangelical movement in general.
Graham was not perfect. He said some things that he later had to recant. But Graham had the moral clarity to admit his mistakes, ask forgiveness and live humbly, always putting the focus on what he believed over himself. More of our leaders today should follow that example.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
