Bridgeman: Tell me about solutions, not ‘fighting’ for one

If I can find a political candidate who does not promise to “fight” for the “hard-working” people anywhere and for “common sense” solutions and/or “conservative” values, I intend to vote for him or her.
You can write nearly any political “stump” speech — also the “elevator talk” — by mixing the above clichés with such things as “unelected bureaucrats” and “investments.”
I’d like a candidate who talks about governing, finding new, efficient (not cheap necessarily) ways to do things — and someone interested in doing things, not issuing press releases, telling lies and pretending to care about me.
It’s election season in Georgia and much of the legislature is running for a statewide office. That’s a scary thought.
Brian Kemp, our secretary of state, came through Jefferson last week. He’s probably not any worse — or better — than most of the rest of the species. He used the four clichés in the first paragraph.
I’m most often disgusted when I hear two candidates mention “common sense” solutions to a particular issue and mean diametrically opposed outcomes.
The current topic is gun control, or lack thereof. I’m not maniacal on the subject — mostly thanks to a former boss and another political buddy I knew in East Tennessee. They are what is known as my “right-wing, gun-nut buddies.” Both had multiple guns, including some that have been banned in the past. Both are, mostly, sensible guys.
At the state level, immigration seems to be the “hot button” for candidates. Kemp took a swipe at it, calling it “insane” that people not legal to be here get benefits from being here. (I don’t know that he is correct. That’s just his straw men for this stop.)
Compared to my gun buddies and Kemp, I’m a raving liberal. Compared to a raving liberal (I have known some), I’m pretty moderate – some would characterize me as a right-wing nut, too.
We often forget in northeast Georgia that a lot of this country has very different views than most of us. That’s why so many talking heads on TV speak about a “50-50” country.
I believe most candidates who promise to “fight” for this or that and those who talk about “common sense” proposals are most interested in the campaign.
I am most interested in after the campaign, which is a major reason I have not, and never will, run for an elected office.
I also am a big proponent of voters — all voters. Voting should be as easy as breathing, in my book.
However, I’m not willing to have voters make judgments about me. Those who are willing to run that risk are far braver than me.
A local officeholder thanked me this week for sitting in on a government session and covering it. I was taken aback, and I thanked him. He’s the one who had the gumption to be a public figure — which is nearly guaranteed to get him skewered by people like me, and most people who pay any attention to government.
That brings me to those “unelected bureaucrats.” They also are known as planners, public works directors, park rangers, environmental inspectors, defense procurement officers (people who buy things), prosecutors at all levels or translators for ambassadors.
I can get frustrated with regulations and red tape as much as the next guy. But those folks are the ones who make our government work. We don’t often admit it, but government at all levels works pretty well, given its constraints.
(If you don’t like big government, try dealing with a big insurance company.)
I’m sure more candidates — from state reps to governor to congress — will promise to “fight” for this or that and promote “common sense” solutions. I may vote for them — but they will have large hurdles to overcome before I do.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet News. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
