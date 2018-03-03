Bridges: Violating the rights of law-abiding citizens is never the answer

The recent shooting at another high school has caused the typical reaction that goes several layers deep.
First, we have the multiple 24-hour cable news stations going into full-blown coverage complete with their slanted delivery one way or another.
It’s predictable whichever way you want. We all know who leans which way and there’s no need to go over it here.
Second, we have the emotional response by many which is always driven by fear.
The anti-gun crowd always rears its head during events such as this simply because people typically don’t think clearly during a crisis.
Whenever young people are the victims of a mass crime spree such as this recent one, then people want to place blame on objects rather than living things. In this case many people want to blame guns. It’s an easy out.
It’s common. There are always been people who want to blame guns simply because they have the false notion that if there were no guns then were would be no violence. That thought process is so flawed it’s hard to comprehend that so many people actually believe it to be true.
Yet, each time something of this nature happens, we have numerous groups who try to push more gun laws to satisfy their dreamland fantasies of remaining safe.
In M. Night Shyamalan’s movie “The Village,” (spoiler alert if you have never seen it) a group of people who have all had family members killed decide to escape modern society and form a village from centuries past. They give up modern luxury in the hope that it will allow them to be safer by living in a past in which less violence occurred.
Of course, even in this movie, that turned out not to be the case as one of the main characters is stabbed and his life hangs in the balance because the people now “live” in a time without modern medicine and debate whether to dare go back to the present in an attempt to save one of their own.
The point of the movie (or at least one point) is that you cannot escape violence because as long as there are people you are going to have it. You cannot wave a magic wand and have all firearms disappear (which would be fine with some people).
The 9/11 attacks did not take place with firearms. The same goes for the Oklahoma City bombings.
And it is really common sense that taking firearms away from law-abiding citizens is not going to prevent any crime. It never has and it never will. In fact, trying to do so is only going to create anger among people who have never done any wrong.
It’s understandable that parents are fearful after what took place inside the Florida school. Any parent would be concerned and always has in the back of their mind that something like that could happen where their child goes to learn so many days out of the year.
However, taking firearms away from people who have never committed a crime or who own them for hunting or target shooting is not the answer.
The problem, which has not been properly addressed for decades, is mental illness. Many Americans go untreated and undiagnosed for mental illness and cannot get the help they need. It certainly can be debated whether people who are mentally ill should be able to possess firearms, but when the ability to treat them has also been taken away then the problem is only going to get worse.
It is certainly possible that another tragedy such as the recent school shooting is going to occur again. Remember, the taxpayer-funded law enforcement officer was not doing his job that day. Wanting all guns taken away even from those who have never done any wrong with them is not going to prevent this from happening again. Odds are it will only increase the chances of it happening again.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback from readers at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
