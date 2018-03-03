Terrell: A new world order

Get ready for a fight!
I’m not talking about firearms, Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, left, right or anything else currently on the American agenda.
There is a world out there that is against us, against America. It’s been there a long time but it is now picking up steam.
In the early days we had a fight for freedom, for a new country. Since then, we have been fighting tyranny in world wars across the globe.
We took on Nazism in World War II and then America spent 50 years fighting communism, sometimes in secret, sometimes openly.
While we still have an ongoing conflict with communism, there has been, until recently, a new slow-growing conflict emerging across the world with second- and third-rate countries that want everything we have.
We have even provided them with a door and a platform, that being the United Nations, on which they have built their strength to a point where they now feel they can flex their powers.
While the United States remains a member of the UN Security Council with four other world powers, and still holds the power of the veto, the commissions, committees and much of the staffing has been assimilated by third-world countries.
And many of those countries are not our friends.
Just last week the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) reported on a conference held recently in Dubai which should be of interest to all Americans.
AMAC, by the way, was founded in 2007 in response to offering another voice for senior adult Americans. It’s a competitor to AARP and frankly, a better read.
While many of America’s networks and media offered little or no coverage of the Dubai meeting in the United Arab Emirates, AMAC has fielded a report.
The conference, known as the World Government Summit is the sixth such meeting since 2013. Their goal appears to be simply a “new world order.”
The AMAC report clearly states that “More than a few speakers made clear that liberty, self-government and the “America First” agenda are in the crosshairs.” For this group, the “American way” and capitalism just isn’t what the world needs.
The Summit, according to AMAC, emphasized, “…Big Government, trans-humanism, and globalism…as the solution to basically everything, from alleged man-made global warming and health problems to unemployment and even hate.”
In the new world order, big government is the cure for everything along with the equal distribution of wealth to everyone. That includes the government seizing property and giving it to someone to live on who may not be as fortunate as the previous owners.
Barack Obama holds favorite status with this new world order group as does billionaire George Soros. Soros, a European by birth who holds American citizenship, is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to defeat the American way of life.
Wherever riots, street violence and anti-public safety violence occur in America, investigators say the roads lead back to Soros and his many groups of followers.
Other issues supported through the summit include promoting the government takeover of healthcare, said to be a key goal of communism, progressives and globalists, as well as “…an unprecedented rethink in education.”
A look at the membership and attendance list reveals multiple communists, Islamics, and socialists willing to do what it takes to bring America to its knees. Many of the participants have terrible human-rights records and their citizens have few individual freedoms.
With participants such as Soros, Obama, Jim King (President of the World Bank), International Money Fund boss Christine Lagarde, World Trade Organization head Roberto Azevedo, fringe totalitarian and former Obama Czar Cass Sunstein, as well as “…executives from Google and Facebook,” the movement must be taken seriously.
The internet provides this organization with useful tools and it has been hard at work while we have paid little attention.
It’s dangerous and it sits on our horizon. If anyone can stop it, America can. But we must get started.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
