England: House passes first state income tax cuts since 1937

The seventh week of the 2018 session of the Georgia General Assembly began with a press conference by Gov. Nathan Deal and the leaders of both chambers to introduce a new bill that is great news for all of us: the first state income tax cut in decades.
As the governor explained on Feb. 20, House Bill 918 would double the standard income tax deduction for the current tax year, and then reduce the income tax rate from 6 to 5.75 percent beginning in Tax Year 2019. Subject to the approval of the next governor and the General Assembly in early 2020, the income tax rate would drop to 5.5 percent.
This would be the first time the individual income tax rate has changed since 1937 and the first time the corporate income tax rate has changed since it was set at 6 percent in 1969!
In total, the bill would save taxpayers and businesses about $5.7 billion over the next five years. It would offset much of the additional revenue the state has been expecting due to the recent changes in the federal tax code.
The House of Representatives passed HB 918 on Feb. 22, and it is now over in the Georgia Senate.
On a serious matter, House Speaker David Ralston announced last week that the Georgia House will set aside $8 million in bond funding for the purchase of security equipment to improve the security of Georgia schools.
We are hoping that our counterparts in the Senate will match this funding, all of it in response to the Feb. 14 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Meanwhile, I’m pleased to report that the interests of rural Georgia are gaining traction in the legislature.
On Feb. 21, the House passed HB 769 which would implement several health-related recommendations of the House Rural Development Council that I co-chaired. It would create the Rural Center for Health Care Innovation and Sustainability to train leaders of rural hospitals and hospital organizations. The bill also would authorize the establishment of “micro-hospitals” to provide emergency services around the clock in rural counties with populations below 50,000.
And it would authorize the Georgia Board for Physician Workforce to establish a grant program to provide incentives to physicians who remain in Georgia to practice in medically underserved rural areas.
In addition, the House last week passed HB 735 to create income tax credits for maintaining short-line railroad tracks that serve as a logistics lifeline for rural companies.
And over in the Senate, rural broadband got a boost. Senate Bill 402 is now before the House.
It would authorize the Georgia Department of Transportation to run fiber optic cable along interstate highway corridors, offer a sales tax exemption on providers’ purchases of broadband equipment, and establish a grant program to help local governments partner with telecommunications companies to expand broadband coverage.
Finally, I want to announce that I am running for re-election to the 116th District seat in the House. My campaign will begin after the legislative session ends in late March.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at 404-463-2245 or at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
Rep. England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
