Ginn: Week seven from the Gold Dome

The Senate passed 19 bills during our seventh week of session and there are no signs of slowing down as we come closer to Crossover Day. Now through 26 legislative days, we are continuing to pass meaningful legislation for the people of Georgia.
One of my main focuses last week was a series of bills relating to the expansion of broadband access for rural communities across the state. As chairman of the Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee, I have been heavily involved with the legislation, and I am happy to say that all three bills saw positive action this week.
All three bills passed favorably out of committee! The time has long passed for rural Georgia to receive the broadband access it needs and I am glad that we are on the right track to making it happen.
Senate Bill 232, the Facilitating Internet Broadband Expansion (FIBRE) Act, and Senate Bill 426, the Broadband Infrastructure Leads to Development (BILD) Act, passed committee last week. The FIBRE Act relates to Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives and aims to make broadband expansion into rural communities a competitive process. In addition, the version of SB 232 that we passed out of committee includes an increased megabytes-per-second (MBps) standard of 25 MBps downstream and at least 3 MBps upstream. These speeds will provide for quality downloading, uploading and streaming. The BILD Act deals with emerging technologies and their application, especially in planning for infrastructure of the future.
The bill aims to lower the barriers for entry of private companies looking to invest in broadband infrastructure and will improve the lives of citizens in currently underserved areas. Both of these bills are now available to be placed on the Senate Rules Calendar for debate and a vote by the Senate.
Similar to SBs 232 and 426, is SB 402, the Achieving Connectivity Everywhere (ACE) Act. The ACE Act passed the Senate last week without a single vote against it. SB 402 grants the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) the ability to create plans to deploy broadband expansion. In addition, it would increase coordination among state agencies and provide incentives for local communities by creating a new community designation of “broadband ready.” Once a community receives this designation from the Department of Community Affairs, it will be eligible for grant programs, additional tax exemptions and will lay the groundwork for public-private partnerships. I look forward to working with our friends in the House to ensure final passage of SB 402.
These are just a few of the bills that I am very happy to have had a part in this session. I believe each of these bills can help not only citizens in District 47, but across all of Georgia. Increased access to broadband improves economic development, promotes job growth and efficiencies within our education system.
This week we will meet for legislative day 27, legislative day 28, Crossover Day and legislative day 29. We have a total of 29 bills on the calendar for today and we will have even more on Crossover Day to ensure legislation that will positively impact the lives of Georgians can make it out of the Senate in the time to be debated in the House. If you have any questions regarding the broadband bills or any other legislation facing the Senate, please do not hesitate to contact me. Although it will be a very busy week under the Gold Dome, I am never too busy to hear from you.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
