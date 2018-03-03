Bennett: Life’s a Dance

Life’s a dance you learn as you go; sometimes you lead, sometimes you follow.
Don’t worry ‘bout what you don’t know. Life’s a dance you learn as you go!
Love me some John Michael Montgomery! And, yes, life’s a dance!
Sometimes it feels like I’m in a speed-dance contest, running here and yon, taking care of 200 things all at once.
Jitterbugging through the day, if you will. Sometimes falling flat on my face under the weight of it all, and sometimes breezing through it like a champ. Though, if I were to actually try to Jitterbug, I’d be on my face for sure. My portion of grace was doled out to someone else, and I can trip over my own shadow.
Other days seem like a smooth waltz, with gentle swells and elegant twirls, as each task is completed without resistance or challenge. While those days seem few, they do come along and remind me that not all days are difficult.
On the most aggravating of days, it feels like a Paso Doble, or an Argentine Tango. All jerky, back-and-forth, with lots of emotion and a touch of anger.
It is on these days that my worst comes through, and I find myself impatient and irritated even with myself.
A few weeks ago, several of those days attacked me at once. It wasn’t pretty. As with every job, there are just some tasks that refuse to go as planned.
And traffic will sometimes just make me want to have a fit of road rage. (Only the fear that someone else’s road rage will be worse than mine keeps this at bay!) Crappy days happen to everyone. Most of the time by the end of the day, I can put it behind me, and end the day with a good solid finish, just like the emotional dance.
My very favorite kind of day (and dance) is just a slow, easy rhythm, like you did with your boyfriend back at the sock hop or the prom. No choreography, just feeling the music in your soul and swaying back and forth, feeling strong arms holding you up. Lost in your own world of two hearts beating the same, two sets of feet gliding together, sometimes hardly moving at all.
Have you ever danced with a pillow? I have. Since I don’t go out much, there is very little opportunity (or partner) with which to dance. There are a few special songs that just simply cannot be listened to without dancing.
So, I will dance with my pillow. Yeah, pretty strange to make such an admission, but it’s one of those things that you just have to experience yourself to understand.
The best thing about dancing with a pillow is I get to lead. Those are good days.
Some days we just fake it til we make it, I suppose in free-dance style. We do the best we can with what we know and what we have. When we know better, and have better, then we can do better.
The days ahead of spring are coming on quickly, with lots of things to do. Looks like my dance card is filling up quickly. Life’s a dance! Grab your partner (or your pillow) and enjoy!
