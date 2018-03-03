Jacks: Trying out new salad recipes

Well, I made it through hand surgery on Friday. I have a great Orthopedic hand doctor - Dr. Michael Shuler.
This was hand surgery number seven for me that he has done. Hopefully, this is the last one. Most were problems from working in a research lab for 36 1/2 years.
I owe Tiffany Hawkins a big thank you for taking care of me. She took me in for out-patient surgery and waited patiently during surgery and delivered me home after stopping to pick up my meds.
She later delivered dinner. Saturday, I was up doing most things with one hand.
Two weeks like this with a splint but I’ll work and do most things OK.
This week’s recipes come from the many that I received from friends that I’m trying out or have already tried.
I got fresh avocados so I could try this new avocado chicken salad. This is one worth having around. Good and healthy.
Avocado Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
2 large cooked chicken breasts, shredded or chopped
2 large avocados
1 cup corn from one cooked cob
6 oz. lean bacon, cooked and chopped
1/4 cup chives (or green onion), chopped
2 Tbsps. dill, chopped
Lemon Dressing:
3 Tbsps. lemon juice, freshly squeezed
3 Tbsps. extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp. sea salt or to taste
1/8 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
Dice or shred the 2 large cooked chicken breasts and place into a large mixing bowl.
Peel and pit 2 large avocados, slice into bite-size pieces and add to the mixing bowl.
Add 1 cup of cooked corn (freshly cooked corn is best), toss in 1/4 cup chopped green onion, chopped bacon and 2 Tbsps. fresh dill. Add dressing ingredients to a small bowl and stir to combine. Serve with slices of hard-boiled egg, if desired.
If you like the flavor of peaches you are going to love this next salad. It is loaded with the peachy flavor and an easy dessert salad to make without cooking or baking.\
—
Just Peachy Fluff Salad
Ingredients:
1 (4 serving size) pkg. peach gelatin
1 (21 ounce) can peach pie filling
2 (8 ounce) cans crushed pineapple, well drained
1 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
3 cups mini marshmallows
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine gelatin, pie filling and pineapple, mix well. Gently stir in whipped topping and marshmallows. Refrigerate 1 hour or until ready to serve. Keep refrigerated.
—
Most of my friends know I love seafood and shrimp is probably my favorite. Since I seem to be sharing salads this week I’ll continue with that. A friend sent me another great salad that included shrimp. Good and healthy.
Shrimp Cobb Salad
Ingredients:
4 slices center-cut bacon
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. black pepper
Cooking spray
1/4 tsp. salt, divided
2 1/2 Tbsps. fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 Tbsps. extra virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp. whole grain Dijon mustard
1 (10 ounce) pkg. romaine salad
2 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered
1 cup shredded carrots (about 2 carrots)
1 cup frozen whole kernel corn, thawed
1 ripe peeled avocado, cut into 8 wedges
Directions:
Cook bacon in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan; cut in half crosswise. Wipe pan clean with paper towels. Increase heat to medium high. Sprinkle shrimp with paprika and pepper. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add shrimp to pan; cook 2 minutes on each side or until done. Sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. salt; toss to coat.
While the shrimp cooks, combine remaining 1/8 tsp. salt, juice, oil and mustard in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add lettuce; toss to coat.
Arrange about 1 1/2 cups lettuce mixture on each of 4 plates. Top each serving with about 6 shrimp, 1/2 cup tomatoes, 1/4 cup carrots, 1/4 cup corn, 2 avocado wedges and 2 bacon pieces.
—
Besides being beautiful, delicious and fun to eat, the vegetables in this chopped salad contain nutrients and photo-chemicals which stimulate the enzymes in your liver to turn toxins into something our bodies can eliminate easily. Besides eliminating the bad, regular detoxing helps strengthen our immune system functions and to fight off infection. Detoxing restores balance to our body’s systems to help them function properly. It also gives you energy.
Crunchy Detox Salad
Ingredients:
2 cups cauliflower
2 cups broccoli
1 cup red cabbage, roughly chopped
1 cup carrots, roughly chopped
1 1/2 cups fresh parsley
2 celery stalks
1/2 cup almonds
1/2 cup sunflower seeds
1/2 cup raisins
For the Vinaigrette:
3 Tbsps. olive oil
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 Tbsp. fresh ginger, peeled and grated
2 Tbsps. clover honey
1/2 tsp. sea salt
Directions:
Either chop the ingredients using s good sharp knife or toss them individually in a food processor and quickly process until they are finely chopped. Add all of the salad ingredients to a large bowl and toss with the vinaigrette.
For the Vinaigrette:
Place the ingredients for the vinaigrette in a jar with a lid. Place the lid on the jar and shake the ingredients. Or place all of the ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to incorporate well. Best if refrigerated for up to an hour before use.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
