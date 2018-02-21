Basketball: Lady Bulldoggs top Creekview, advance to Elite Eight

A year ago, a season-ending knee injury kept Olivia Nelson-Ododa from being an active part of the Winder-Barrow girls basketball team’s run to the state quarterfinals.
But the 6-foot-4 senior post player and Connecticut signee is fully healthy for this stretch run, and it showed Wednesday. Nelson-Ododa scored 17 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and had a pair of blocks as the second-ranked Lady Bulldoggs defeated No. 4 Creekview 61-49 in the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs at home.
“It’s a huge win and it just gives us more momentum,” Nelson-Ododa said after the victory. “I’m definitely excited for this. It’s been a while. It’s a good experience, and I’m just trying to enjoy it with my team and keep pushing so we can reach our ultimate goal.”
Wednesday’s win gives Winder-Barrow (24-4) its third straight Elite Eight appearance and sets up a showdown with top-ranked Lovejoy on Tuesday after the Lady Wildcats (29-1) routed Northside, Warner Robins 52-23, on Wednesday. Since both teams are No. 1 seeds, a coin flip will be held Thursday to determine the host.
Wednesday’s game saw a back-and-forth first quarter as the Lady Grizzlies (19-9) came out on fire with five 3-pointers to take a 16-14 lead late in the period. But Winder-Barrow junior guard Chellia Watson, who finished with 16 points, drained a 3-pointer of her own with 25 seconds left in the quarter, giving the Lady Bulldoggs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
The Lady Doggs clamped down defensively in the second quarter, allowing just six points. Creekview didn’t notch a field goal until just over a minute left in the quarter and then got a three at the buzzer from Julia Kraft to make it 28-22 at the break.
“Coming in, we knew they could shoot from out there, and when they started hitting those I’m not sure a team could be any hotter,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said. “So we stepped out on those a little more and contested those in the second half and it helped some. I would be willing to say that’s the best that team has shot all year and that’s what you want. You want to beat teams at their best.
“I was just proud of the girls for staying mentally focused, sticking with the game plan, handling the pressure and executing.”
While Creekview had a solid game from 3-point range, the Lady Doggs dominated inside, thanks in large part to the efforts of Nelson-Ododa and senior forward Jakayla Sullivan, who finished with 15 points and 11 boards. Nelson-Ododa dumped off a few slick passes to Sullivan inside for easy buckets, and the duo got plenty of help on the outside from Watson, Latrice Perkins and Antoria Johnson, too.
“We looked for each other high to low,” Nelson-Ododa said of Sullivan and herself. “We know, if one of us is being over-guarded, to look for each other. It also helps that we have good guards who are capable of seeing the floor and giving us those passes that we need to be able to score and make things happen.”
A win Tuesday would give the Lady Doggs a second Final Four berth in three seasons, and they would face either Northview or the winner of Thursday’s Coffee-Stephenson game in the semifinals March 3 at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.
Whether the Lady Doggs will get one more opportunity to play at home or have to travel, Nelson-Ododa said they remain confident in their chances of winning and eventually bringing home a state title.
“We have really good coaches who have been preparing us for each and every team we face,” she said. “So, no matter who we play or where, we’ll be ready.”
Basketball: Lady Bulldoggs top Creekview, advance to Elite Eight
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry