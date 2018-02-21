Basketball: Lady Knights fall at Westminster in first round of playoffs

Wednesday, February 21. 2018
The Bethlehem Christian Academy girls basketball team’s season came to an end Tuesday night as the Lady Knights lost 50-15 at Westminster School of Augusta in the first round of the GISA Class AAA playoffs.
Westminster, the No. 1 seed from Region 4, will host Frederica Academy, the No. 3 seed from Region 2, Friday in the state quarterfinals. Frederica upended Region 3 No. 2 seed Brookwood 42-28 Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights, who were the No. 4 seed from Region 1, finished the season 10-18. After winning its first game of the Region 1 tournament against Atlanta Girls School last week to clinch a state playoff berth, BCA fell 55-20 to Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg in the semifinals Thursday and then dropped a close 36-30 battle with the Heritage School of Newnan in the consolation game Friday. The Lady Knights will say goodbye to a pair of seniors — guard Catherine Doolittle and reserve player Josie Gray.
