Baseball: Bulldoggs start 1-2 against tough competition

It was a tough opening week for the Winder-Barrow High School baseball team as the Bulldoggs went 1-2 against some stiff competition, but coach Brian Smith said it was a productive week overall.
The Bulldoggs, ranked fourth in GHSA Class AAAAAA, lost their season opener Feb. 14 at defending Class AAAAA champion Loganville, 5-3. Saturday at home, they picked up a 7-3 win over Evans before falling to Lakeside, Evans 5-3.
“We played some really good competition and saw several really good arms,” Smith said. “Some really good baseball teams overall. Our whole goal in these early games is to put our guys in the most uncomfortable situations possible so they can get ready for a tough region schedule.”
Things won’t get any easier this week for the Bulldoggs as they host Heritage-Conyers at 5:55 p.m. Thursday and then visit Peachtree Ridge at 5:55 p.m. Friday. Smith said Heritage is as solid as it’s ever been, while he had a chance to see Peachtree Ridge on Saturday as the Lions beat Lakeside, Evans at Winder-Barrow as part of the Bulldogg Diamond Day.
The Bulldoggs were scheduled to host Greenbrier, another perennial playoff team, Monday but that game was rained out and pushed back to Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 5:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow is still a little short-handed in the early part of the year without three players ready to fully go, including returning starters Zack Smith and Sam Darling, but Smith said he hopes to see them back within the next seven to 10 days.
“Those guys will help provide some offensive punch to the lineup and give our defensive play in the field a boost, too,” Smith said. “The positive from this is we’re getting to play a lot of guys out there. We’ve tried to mix in everybody on the mound so we can create as much pitching depth as possible, and we’re still working on trying to find the right lineup that’s going to produce for us.”
