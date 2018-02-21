Baseball: Knights again seek to overcome loss of key pieces

Much like a year ago, Bethlehem Christian Academy’s baseball team is entering a new season with several key pieces to replace.
Inexperience, coupled with a difficult schedule, in 2017 led to an up-and-down season in which the Knights finished 10-18-1, losing in the first round of the GISA Class AAA playoffs. But Knights coach Matt Nicks remains optimistic about his team’s chances to improve.
“We’ve gained a little bit more in the program but lost a good crop of seniors, including three who are playing at the next level,” Nicks said. “All of those guys were big cogs who we relied heavily upon on the mound and with their bats, so they’re going to be missed for sure. But we have a strong senior class and some kids coming up, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they’re going to be able to do.”
How successful BCA is this year will largely depend on the performance of its pitching staff, which lost its main two anchors from last spring — Tanner Still and Tristen Green — to graduation.
Junior Jacob Adams, who was at BCA his freshman season but transferred to Monroe Area last year before returning this year, will be one of the guys expected to fill the void. Nicks described Adams as a solid player with a high ceiling who will likely anchor short when he’s not on the mound.
“He has a plus fastball that sits in the mid- to high 80s and he’s working on a changeup that I think will be very effective,” Nicks said. “He’s going to be a big middle-of-the-lineup bat for us who can spray the ball to the gaps.”
Junior southpaw Brock Harris, who was saddled with injuries last season, will be another key arm on the mound.
“He’s healthy and ready to rock and roll,” Nicks said of Harris. “He’s one of those crafty lefties. He doesn’t throw super-hard, but all his pitches move. For him, it’s just about getting his command back.”
Senior Patrick Wallace, who pitched some last year, will again be counted on to eat up some innings, while seniors Dylan Parker and Chase Appling and freshman Ethan Guthas are also expected to contribute.
