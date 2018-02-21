Track and Field: Apalachee teams win at Wesleyan tri-meet

The Apalachee High School girls and boys track and field teams both picked up wins Thursday in a tri-meet at Wesleyan School against Wesley and North Cobb Christian.
The Wildcat boys scored 126 points, easily besting Wesleyan (53) and North Cobb Christian (42).
Kevin Haley won the 100-meter dash (11.81 seconds), Nick Rodriguez won the 110-meter hurdles (17.77 seconds), and Tauheed Ferguson won the 300-meter hurdles (45.76). The Wildcats’ 4x100-meter relay team of Ferguson, Haley, Mason Giddens and Quashawn White also won, finishing in 45.45 seconds.
Harry Wiggins won the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches), Shaan Cook won the long jump (18 feet, 5 inches), and Peyton Ferro won the triple jump (39 feet, 11 inches).
Donovan Kulp took first place in the shot put (40 feet, 10 inches), while Diego Bandeira won the discus (98 feet, 7 inches).
Tucker Keadle picked up another win in the pole vault (13 feet, 7 inches).
In the girls meet, the Lady Wildcats won with 113 points, followed by Wesleyan (72) and North Cobb Christian (24).
Molly Silva won the 1,600-meter run (5:51.39), Aniah Wooten won the 300-meter hurdles (58.8 seconds), and the 4x400-meter relay team of Samira Barnett, Joanna Gross, Sierra Barnett and Destiny Gibbs won with a time of 4:27.94.
Cassity Hunter won the pole vault (8 feet), while Nakia Hooks took first in both the shot put (36 feet, 0.5 inches) and discus (78 feet, 9.5 inches).
Apalachee returns to action Saturday in the Parkview Invitational.
