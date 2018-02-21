Soccer: Bonilla’s big performance lifts Lady Wildcats past Buford, 4-1

Senior Keiry Bonilla’s four-goal performance helped lift the Apalachee High School girls soccer team to a 4-1 win against visiting Buford High School Tuesday.
Bonilla scored three goals in the second half to break open what had been a competitive match against the non-region foe Lady Wolves at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
The senior’s fourth goal came at the 17:19 mark and all but sealed the win for AHS (2-0).
The third goal for Bonilla reached inside the net with 23:46 remaining as coach Scott Bates’ team continued its early season success with the non-region victory.
“This was a great win,” Bates said. “Buford is a top-10 team. They may not be the same team as they have been the last few years but our players are excited about this win and they should be. I thought we took it to them.”
Bonilla’s second goal, and first of the second half, came at the 31:47 mark.
With the teams tied 1-1 at halftime, Bailey Arnold narrowly missed breaking the deadlock for AHS with 33:30 left in regulation.
AHS held a 1-0 lead for most of the first half after Bonilla scored the contest’s initial goal of the contest at the 35:26 mark of the first half.
Emily Brooks had a strong first half recording seven saves in goal. The senior added several more strong defensive plays in the second 40 minutes.
“I believe we took it to them,” Bates said. “We are good enough to play with anyone on our schedule even though we are young. After the 20-minute mark we really started getting after them. We also settled down defensively.”
Bates said Bonilla’s performance was certainly praiseworthy but said it should be noted that all 11 players on the field performed well.
Bonilla’s first goal of the contest held up until the 2:27 mark when the Lady Wolves managed to get on the scoreboard.
Sophomore Sarah Currey just missed giving AHS the lead back with 1:25 left in the first half but her attempt sailed over the Buford net.
The Lady Wildcats will travel to Loganville High School on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. contest.
“That will be another good non-region game for us,” Bates said.
