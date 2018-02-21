The Apalachee High School boys soccer team remained undefeated during the early portion of the 2018 season after a 6-1 victory against visiting Buford on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (3-0) received their toughest test this month but eventually survived and made even made it seem somewhat one-sided thanks to a strong defensive effort and some timely offensive output in the non-region contest.
“This was a tough match even though when you hear the final score you might not think so,” Apalachee coach Chad Hooper said. “I am proud of the players. We played well, especially in the second half.”
Back-to-back goals from Chris Godinez and Nestor Perla in a span of 30 seconds gave AHS a two-goal cushion not long after Buford had managed to tie the score.
The Wolves (2-3) had just missed tying the score with 35:12 remaining when an attempt sailed just high of the net. Buford did manage to finally even the score with 26:10 left.
Corbin Cutter’s goals with 13:57 and 5:14 in the second half officially closed the door on the Wolves. Fernando Galavez made the final goal with 26 seconds left.
AHS earlier had several attempts on goal in the first 12 minutes of the second half but could not increase its lead.
The first 19 minutes of the match were scoreless until AHS managed to get on the scoreboard. The Wildcats had various scoring opportunities in the first half but could not cash in until Jorge Bazan found the back of the net at the 20:42 mark.
AHS continued to play solid defense limiting Buford to few attempts in the first half as the Wildcats led 1-0 at the break. Ronald Galindo had four saves in the first half before Johnny Navarro played in net in the second 40 minutes.
Tuesday’s matchup was the first meeting between the AHS boys and Buford since 2013 when the Wolves took a 3-2 win. The Wildcats now hold a 4-2 series advantage.
Prior to Tuesday’s match the Wildcats defeated both Oglethorpe County and North Oconee by identical 6-1 scores.
“We are playing well at this point in the season,” Hooper said. “We lost several key players from last year’s team but we have already had several players step up big for us.
“We have some things we still have to work on but each win gives us more confidence.”
AHS will travel to Loganville High School Friday for a 7:30 p.m. non-region contest.
